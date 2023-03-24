Market picture
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 2.2% over the past 24 hours to $1.183 trillion, returning to Wednesday's highs. Cryptocurrencies came under selling pressure after the stock market at the close of the US session on Thursday but found much more support on that local dip.
Bitcoin failed to rewrite the previous day's local highs on Thursday but found support from increasingly higher levels during the day, which looks like a short-term bullish signal. Despite entering the oversold territory on the daily chart's RSI, Bitcoin still has a good chance of testing the $30K level before a medium-term correction to $25K.
Ethereum has shown more modest momentum recently and renewed local highs yesterday before retreating to $1800. A promising bounce from the 200-week average and a consolidation above the 50-week average has been formed on the weekly timeframe. This week's momentum confirms the return of active bulls and sets up a test of $2000 in the coming weeks.
News background
Top crypto industry executives interviewed by CNBC remain bullish on the first cryptocurrency. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino believes bitcoin could retest its previous record high of $69K. Gemini cryptocurrencies exchange strategic director Marshall Beard believes BTC could hit $100K this year.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued Tron project founder Justin Sun and three of his companies for "unregistered sales of securities in the form of cryptocurrencies" Tron (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT). The regulator also believes that Sun manipulated the secondary market for TRX through "laundered trading".
US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has received a notice of investigation from the SEC regarding the listing process on the platform and its products - Coinbase Prime, Coinbase Wallet and the Coinbase Earn stacking service. The exchange has time to respond.
Ethereum can maintain its leadership position in the blockchain if its developers increase ETH's bandwidth. Otherwise, network use will decline significantly in the coming years, according to a report by Bank of America.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How XRP whales are preparing for Ripple win against SEC
Ripple has garnered support from several experts and influencers on crypto Twitter in its legal battle with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Messari CEO Ryan Selkis expressed his support for the payment giant in a recent tweet.
Arbitrum airdrop flops, but ARB still makes it to a commendable all-time high. Here’s what happened
The token launch for Arbitrum was quite bumpy, to say the least after users could not claim their airdrop tokens for the first one hour post-launch. The turn of events was very disappointing, given that users had been waiting for a week for the highly-advertised ARB airdrop.
Do Kwon faces fraud charges in New York, LUNA price recovers from 9% crash
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is set to face more charges in the United States in addition to the ones that already exist against him. The arrest of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terra will finally allow the fraud proceedings to begin.
Coinbase CEO calls for action in electing pro-crypto lawmakers following SEC Wells notice
Brian Armstrong urged crypto proponents to “contact their congressman, donate to pro-crypto candidates, show up at town halls” in an effort to achieve clear rules for crypto. The CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has renewed calls for crypto users to “elect pro-crypto candidates.”
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.