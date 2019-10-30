Binance are currently partnering with Russian blockchain companies due to it being such a key market in the crypto world.

Binance Exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao thinks Russia is one of the most active markets in the industry and President Putin will the most influence on the crypto market in the future.

These remarks came as CZ attended a crypto event in the nation and although his comment was received with some laughter he explained there could be a potential bill in Russia which might be passed very soon which then it would be a major aspect for the crypto industry.

He then added adding that regulators in the US are very divided while the Chinese officials will remain coy on cryptos to protect their economy.

He also noted:

Russia is our key market, one of the most active markets in the global blockchain space There is a very strong programmer talent [here], and added On this trip, it is very clear to me that we should look into the developers’ office, not the commercial office, not just yet. We’re basically doing what other exchanges are doing here, in Russia, We are discussing with banks, but it’s not official yet. The banks are at a very early stage. Payment services will probably come up first.

So Binance are expanding in Russia and are making some progress. We must keep an eye on the companies developments in the region as it seems we are in exciting times.