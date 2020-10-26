- JP Morgan noted that the more Bitcoin enjoys acceptance as a means of payment, the more its value will grow.
- Stock-to-flow (S2F) charts for BTC expects it to hit $288,000 by the next halving cycle.
After calling Bitcoin a fraud back in 2017, it seems that JP Morgan, America’s biggest bank, has considerably softened their stance towards the premier cryptocurrency. Currently, they believe that bitcoin has a considerable upside in the long run and competes with gold as an "alternative currency."
JP Morgan said bitcoin's strong 2020 could be set to continue, finding the bitcoin price has 'considerable' upside in the long-term as it better competes with gold as an 'alternative currency': by @BillyBambrough https://t.co/MFKrEc828j— Forbes Crypto (@ForbesCrypto) October 26, 2020
Cryptocurrency and utility
JP Morgan analysts noted that cryptocurrencies derive their value not just for being a store of wealth but mainly due to their utility as a means of payment. The more it enjoys acceptance as a means of payment, the more its value grows. Also, millennials have fast turned to Bitcoin as an investment option for their wealth adds more credence to their long-term bullish outlook.
Optimistic but with a dose of caution
The note also states that a “modest crowding out of gold” as an alternative currency automatically implies a 2X or 3X growth of BTC’s price. To get a more accurate perspective, let’s check out BTC’s Stock-to-Flow model. Stock-to-flow ratios are used to evaluate the current stock of a commodity (total amount currently available) against the flow of new production (amount mined that specific year).
Back in September, PlanB, creator of the stock-to-flow (S2F) charts for Bitcoin price models, observed that BTC/USD has been performing exactly as predicted. At the current pace, Bitcoin is expected to hit $288,000 by the time the next halving arrives.
$11880 (Sept actual)— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) September 1, 2020
$11655 (Aug close)
$11356 (July close)
$9132 (June close)#Bitcoin .. like clockwork pic.twitter.com/VjVk6PEojv
However, it’s not at all sunshine and rainbows. JP Morgan analysts have also noted that the BTC is currently “overbought for the near term." As such, Bitcoin’s latest price surge that has seen it add over 20% through October might have made it ripe for a near-term correction. Read our latest price analysis report to find out more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple CEO takes the moral high ground around politics, while XRP struggles to break out
Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, has recently stated that tech companies have an obligation to solve societal problems. Garlinghouse was responding to comments made by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who caused a massive wave of criticism due to his remarks about not engaging in social and political issues.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA poised for a steep correction despite the current uptrend
Cardano had a notable slip from $0.11 to a low of $0.101 on October 19, before finally recovering two days later. Unfortunately, it seems that the digital asset has crashed again, breaking the last support level established on October 19.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI flashes buy signal targeting $3.3 in the short-term
Uniswap continues trading in a downtrend and inside the daily descending parallel channel. The digital asset is slowly approaching the bottom at $2.7 while bulls try to push it above the upper trendline.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised for small correction before a major run to $15,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $13,000; however, further growth seems to be limited. The pioneer digital coin hit the recent high of $13,361 on October 25 and retreated to $13,110 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.