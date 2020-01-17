Since its launch in 2014, Ethereum has been the dominant altcoin and smart contract platform, but for the first time in half a decade, its ecosystem may be vulnerable to up-and-coming rivals.
As recent issues around scaling and network capacity have demonstrated, Ethereum is in dire need of extensive upgrades, a project that developers plan to roll out in stages over the next several years. In Ethereum creator Vitalik’s own words, “Ethereum 1.0 is a couple of people’s scrappy attempt to build the world computer; Ethereum 2.0 will actually be the world computer.” While we agree that the updates to improve Ethereum’s capacity and security are essential, every day spent plugging holes in the blockchain’s current iteration gives competitors like EOS, TRON, and Stellar an opportunity to gain ground on the smart contract leader.
Like Bitcoin, Ethereum has a devoted following and strong “first-mover advantage,” but if the much-needed updates to Ethereum 2.0 are further delayed, developers and investors alike may turn to its competitors. From a technical perspective, Ethereum is trading between 7-week (50-day) and 29-week (200-day) moving averages.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital. Note that this chart uses a logarithmic scale.
With the recent breakout above bearish channel resistance, bulls are growing more optimistic, but they’d ideally like to see a move back above $225 to turn the longer-term bias to the topside. Traders should also monitor the ETH/BTC ratio, which remains below its 29-week MA as of writing, suggesting that the longer-term trend continues to favor Bitcoin over Ethereum and other altcoins.
This research is for informational purposes and should not be construed as personal advice. Trading any financial market involves risk. Trading on leverage involves risk of losses greater than deposits.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD in tactical retreat before another assault at $9,000
Bitcoin bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $8,900. The first digital coin retreated to $8,660 after several unsuccessful attempts to pass this crucial barrier.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD mired in technical correction
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.5 billion, lost over 2.5% in the recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market led by such altcoins as Bitcoin SV (-19%) and Bitcoin Cash (-7%).
Ethereum Classic retreats from multi-month high
Ethereum Classic, now the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $881 million, reached the top at $8.17 during early Asian hours and retreated to $7.64 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple send red signals
The crypto market has been extremely eventful this week. The massive recovery saw bulls storm the market in large numbers. Some cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV, Dash and Bitcoin Cash were like Usain Bolt on steroids.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.