- The Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) established rules barring digital asset operators from providing lending services.
- According to the rules, crypto service providers are also banned from accepting crypto as collateral for loans.
- Crypto service providers in Thailand have also been directed not to advertise lending services.
The crypto space is developing rapidly, and thus it is making governments around the world concerned. Regulations and rules have been in discussion in many countries around the world, with some, such as Thailand, even acting on these concerns.
No more crypto lending in Thailand
In a post on September 15, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand intimated crypto users and service providers about the new rules placed on lending services and also stated that they are open to receiving comments on the same.
The new rules have been enforced due to concerns arising from the potential threat and risks lending services and service providers pose to the people. The post read,
“This is to protect traders and the general public from the risks of such transaction providers, as well as to help reduce the problem that may be mistaken for a regulated service from regulatory authorities, which can lead to public damage due to lack of supervision at home and abroad.”
The SEC highlighted the new rules it brought into place. According to those, crypto service providers can no longer accept cryptocurrencies or other similar assets as collateral for loans or investments nor for paying the returns to depositors.
In addition to prohibiting lending services, these crypto service providers can no longer advertise or convince investors to take part in lending services.
This ban from the SEC will revoke the access of the people of Thailand to the $15.16 billion market encompassed by 177 protocols.
Lending protocols’ TVL
The United States on crypto regulation
Unlike the Thailand SEC, the United States SEC has still not provided any framework considering cryptocurrencies and their regulation. The US Senator for Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey, even went on to bally the SEC, stating,
“The problem is that the SEC isn’t sharing with us the framework they’re using. Gary Gensler famously argues that virtually all crypto tokens are securities. I think reasonable people can disagree with that.”
Post President Joe Biden’s signing of the Executive Order, which called for a review of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, on March 9, no major development has come forward from the regulatory body, leaving citizens in limbo.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
Ethereum price is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces. Declines are likely to stretch beneath $1,500 despite Ethereum activating the Merge earlier on Thursday.
Cardano price did what was expected, after the pressure built up on $0.46 to break
ADA sees investors focusing on retail numbers out of the US today, as markets try to get their heads around a myriad of moving elements – from the EU measures to tackle the energy crisis, to Japan where the central bank is near to intervening in forex markets.
Chainlink is the industry standard for on-chain climate data but is it reflected in LINK price?
Chainlink price is dangerously hovering within a rising channel while losses to $5.80 linger. Enterprise-grade middleware from Chainlink can help organizations develop climate markets and enhance energy management. LINK may hold support at the 100-day SMA.
Crypto.com hints at a 16% move
CRO consolidates around the $0.108 support level before establishing a directional bias. Investors can expect a 16% ascent to $0.126 to collect the sell-stop liquidity. A daily candlestick close below $0.108 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.