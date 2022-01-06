Thailand finance ministry announces 15% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies

Thailand’s finance ministry reveals cryptocurrency taxation norms, asks traders to prepare for increased surveillance.

Thailand imposes taxes on crypto traders

Thailand’s finance ministry has imposed a 15% tax on all taxpayers gaining from cryptocurrencies. The ministry has revealed that there will be an increase in surveillance and recommended that investors identify their income and file their taxes.

If retail investors or mining operators fail to pay taxes, they will be punished. The new rules leave cryptocurrency exchanges out of the capital gains tax.

A spike in crypto market capitalization and trading activity in Thailand led to new tax rules as the Southeast Asian nation announced plans to strengthen its surveillance of crypto trading.

Under section 40 of the Royal Decree amending Revenue Code No.19, the finance ministry would impose capital gains tax on retail investors and miners.

According to a source close to Thailand’s finance ministry, the Southeast Asian nation seeks to recover its lost revenue from tourism by attracting the world’s crypto traders.

The Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) is currently working with regulators, and Bitkub, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the nation, plans to allow tourists to make crypto payments. This positions Thailand as a “crypto-positive society.”