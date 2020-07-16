XTZ/USD suffered a spike below $3 as the entire crypto market collapsed for a short period of time.

The Twitter hack promoting a cryptocurrency scam seems to have affected the entire market.

Tezos is still trading inside a massive daily uptrend and is not facing a lot of resistance until $4. The current daily candlestick is a bullish one, especially if the buyers can hold Tezos price above $3.24.

XTZ/USD 4-hour chart

Despite the last spike towards $3, the 4-hour chart remains in an uptrend and is showing good recovery. XTZ is currently trading above the 12-EMA at $3.07 and it’s getting close to the last high at $3.34.

XTZ/USD 1-hour chart

On the hourly chart, we have a similar situation with XTZ still above both EMAs which were on the verge of a bear cross but didn’t. Te hourly uptrend is also still in play and bulls are now waiting for a healthy pullback before the next leg up.