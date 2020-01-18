The faucet enables users and developers to request for Tezos tokens (XTZ) for testing and development purposes.

The Tezos Foundation has announced the release of a faucet for the Tezos mainnet recently. The faucet enables users and developers to request for Tezos tokens (XTZ) for testing and development purposes. Entering a Tezos address and completing the captcha prompt at faucet.tezos.com will be required to acquire XTZ for testing and development.

The Tezos foundation team noted:

We offer this faucet to the Tezos community for testing and development purposes. However, this is a development faucet and we advise that no one should depend on this faucet’s continued availability. We may turn off or change the faucet’s parameters in the future.

Tezos addresses that are registered to receive XTZ from the faucet are added to a queue with a maximum length of ten addresses. XTZ/USD fell from $1.49 to $1.475 this Friday, following three straight bullish days. Currently, XTZ/USD is priced at $1.468.

