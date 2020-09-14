Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ ready to bounce to $4.5 according to technical indicators

- XTZ is currently at $2.64 after a major crash from its 2020-high at $4.49.
- Several indicators are showing that a notable bounce could be underway in the short-term.
Tezos price was trading below $0.98 in March right after the pandemic crash. XTZ bulls managed to create a massive 300% bull rally towards $4.5 just months later experiencing a notable increase in trading volume and transactions.
XTZ/USD 3-Day chart
The first thing to notice on this chart is an ascending parallel channel formed. XTZ has been trading inside this channel for almost one year now and has bounced several times from the lower trendline. XTZ is currently defending the 100-SMA at $2.38 and a crucial support level on the RSI at around 40. The crash of March also dropped the RSI level to around 39 from which XTZ bounced strongly. Similarly, the same level was defended on July 2.
Interestingly, the RSI overextension seems to coincide with another notable buying signal from the TD sequential indicator. The first buy signal marked with a ‘9’ was created on March 19, right after the RSI touched 39. The second was July 5 and the third happened just now on September 12. The past two signals had an average of 84% return. Considering that the RSI is overextended and the TD has created another buy signal, XTZ could be aiming for $4.5 again as this would only be a 70% price increase.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
Despite the strong buy signal, the multi-purpose platform is still facing a lot of hurdles ahead. Bulls have managed to establish several higher lows in a row, however, there is a critical resistance level at $2.64 that has created a triple top straight into a fakeout. XTZ needs to climb above this level in order to see a breakout on the daily chart.
Another significant rejection from the $2.64 resistance level could be devastating for XTZ price and bulls. While there are several higher lows created on the way up, they are not strong support levels and XTZ could easily drop to the absolute low at $2.31 again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market points to a twist in the road
The European Union will provide strict regulation of the role of stable currencies at the request of five important club members. Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain have urgently requested that the European Commission establish a rigid regulation on digital coins anchored to fiat coins.
Another bZx flaw leads to an $8 million loss, threatening the future of this project
bZx fell victim to another hack attack due to the structural flaw. According to the information on the project's website, the network experienced a token duplication accident on the protocol TVL.
SUSHI consolidating before a breakout eyeing $3.50
SushiSwap is trying to find stability after a gruesome start at the beginning of September. The drop from highs of $46 to lows of $1.13 happened amid the founder's drama, Chef Nomi cashing out up to $13 million in ETH.
BTC bears tighten the grip, bulls ready to strike back
Bitcoin attempted a recovery above $10,500 on Sunday, September 13, but failed to hold the ground. At the time of writing. The pioneer digital currency is changing hands at $10,350, mostly unchanged since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.