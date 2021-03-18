- Tezos price has risen by more than in the past 24 hours.
- A successful breakout paves the way to test the all-time high at $5.66.
- Strong volume supports XTZ’s bullish narrative.
Tezos price is breaking out from a month-long downtrend. A clear breach of the descending trendline at $4.30 favors a quick move to the all-time high at $5.66.
Tezos price enters a 30% uptrend
Since the February 23 low at $2.92, the 100 twelve-hour simple moving average (SMA) has been a vital support for Tezos price, and there have been only two closes below this trend following indicator.
The current 12-hour candlestick shows a gain of 11%, and it’s easily the largest gain since the February 14 high, with a 40% increase in volume powering it.
If the breakout holds, Tezos price will face little resistance until $5.66 and lock in a quick gain of 30%. A generous profit target for the rally is the 1.382 extension level of the February correction at $6.68, which would represent a 50% gain.
XTZ/USD 12-hour chart
On the other hand, a rejection of the breakout on a daily closing basis would raise the probability that Tezos price will test the 100 twelve-hour SMA at $3.85 in short order. Subsequent support does not appear until $2.92.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
