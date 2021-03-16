Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ breaks critical support putting sub-$3.00 in focus

- XTZ/USD stands on a slippery ground, drops to the fresh low since March 05.
- A clear break of three-week-old support line joins bearish MACD and descending RSI to favor sellers.
- Monthly bottom can offer intermediate halt during the fall targeting late February lows.
A clear break of an ascending trend line from February 23 favors XTZ/USD bears during early Tuesday. Not only the previous support break but bearish MACD and downward sloping RSI line also suggests further downside of the cryptocurrency pair, currently down over 3.0% near $3.71.
While the quote’s current downside aims for the monthly low near $3.44, February 26 low near $3.16 and February 23 bottom surrounding $2.96 are the ultimate targets for the XTZ/USD sellers.
It should, however, be noted that the XTZ weakness past-$2.96 will have to break below February’s low of $2.75 to keep the reins.
Alternatively, a corrective pullback beyond the stated support line, now resistance, around $3.84 will have to cross the 100-SMA level of $3.92 to convince short-term XTZ/USD buyers.
Though, descending resistance lines from March 09 and February 20, respectively around $4.03 and $4.37, will be the key to test the XTZ/USD bulls above the key SMA.
XTZ/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bloodshed as Bitcoin tumbles toward $50,000
Cryptocurrencies across the market have lost some of the gains accrued over the weekend following news regarding India ‘calibrating’ its position on the proposed bill to ban cryptocurrencies in the vast nation. The new report hints at a total ban on trading, owning, and mining digital assets.
Reef Finance price plummets after Alameda Research discredits allegations about $20 million investment
Back on March 12, Reef Finance announced that Alameda Research invested $20 million into REEF becoming a significant stakeholder. Additionally, the announcement also stated that Alameda was a partner and collaborator with Reef Finance.
Uniswap price aims for a significant bounce to $33 with no resistance ahead
Uniswap has been trading above a key support level at around $30 on the 4-hour chart since March 7. Another successful defense of this critical point and UNI could quickly see a massive rebound as it faces almost no resistance ahead.
Band Protocol strategic partnership with NEAR for sharding technology could bolster BAND price toward $20
Band Protocol has announced a new partnership with NEAR, one of the leading decentralized application projects that execute on the 'sharding' technology. This collaboration will see a higher throughput and scaling for Band Protocol.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.