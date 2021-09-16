- Tezos price slides for the third consecutive day, down -18% from the $8.00 value area.
- Near-term support remains -15% lower from the Thursday open.
- Divergence shows bulls are trapped, likely to trigger a sell-off.
Tezos price has made some significant gains over the past 9-weeks - gaining $281% from the July 23rd low of $2.10 to the September 14th high at $8.01. However, the current week shows increased selling pressure and significant warning signs for downside momentum.
Tezos price shows bearish weekly conditions, return to $5.20 in play
Tezos price has two massive gaps on its weekly Ichimoku chart. The first gap between Tezos price and the Kijun-Sen is excessive but within the mean parameters. However, the gap between Tezos price and the Tenkan-Sen is massive and likely demands a mean reversion move south to touch the Tenkan-Sen as support at $5.20.
The most significant development on this chart is the massive hidden bearish divergences between the weekly Ichimoku chart and the two oscillators. When comparing the peaks on the candlestick chart to the peaks on the Composite Index, there is a discrepancy: the candlestick chart has made lower highs while the Composite Index has made higher highs.
XTZ/USD Weekly Ichimoku Chart
Tezos has hidden bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index as well – but it's where the peak of the current RSI line is that should cause concern for bulls. Don't forget: Tezos has technically not broken the bear market it initiated back in May. In a bear market, the last oversold condition in the Relative Strength Index is 65 – which is precisely where the current RSI finds itself.
Due to the massive gap between the weekly close and the Tenkan-Sen, and because of the hidden divergences present, a move to $5.20 is very likely.
The bearish scenario will be invalidated if Tezos creates new all-time highs and can maintain those new highs as support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price exuded bullishness over the past week as it continued to rally without significant corrections. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit. Although the entire market looks bullish at the time of writing, things could turn awry if BTC witnessed a September 7-style crash.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA. Shiba Inu CEO reveals that Shibarium, Shiba L2 using Bone as native token, is currently under development.
AVAX price to hit new all-time high at $80 as Avalanche bulls take over
AVAX price rose exponentially after breaking out of a crucial resistance level on September 10. However, this uptrend was cut short as the markets collapsed on September 12, which led to a quick retracement. However, Avalanche seems to be back on track and ready to continue its rally.
XRP price awaits 26% upswing, but stiff hurdles may blindside Ripple bulls
XRP price appears to be headed for a 26% climb, but the hopes of a Ripple rally could be hampered by the multiple resistances that stand in the way of the bullish target. The cross-border remittance token could find substantial support, should the optimistic outlook be ruined.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.