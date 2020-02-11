Tezos trades 11.18% higher today as the bulls take charge.

The XTZ/USD is one of the outperformers in the crypto market on Tuesday.

XTZ/USD Daily Chart

Tezos is looking like it will hit the moon at the moment.

The crypto market has surged during US trading hours this afternoon.

Since the psychological 2.00 level broke on February 5th the market look set to hit the next target of 3.00.

In terms of technical analysis there is never much to write about a chart like this. The only key indicator you can rely on is the volume.

As long as the volume keeps tracking and backing the move higher XTZ looks set to rise.