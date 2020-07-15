- Tezos (XTZ) attempted a recovery above the psychological $3.00.
- The short-term trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above $2.90.
Tezos has staged a strong recovery after a sell-off towards $2.85 during early Asian hours. the coin touched the intraday high at $3.05 and retreated to $2.98 by press time. A failure to settle above the psychological resistance $3.00 bodes ill for the bulls; however, the coin the price is still moving within the short-term bullish trend as long as $2.90 stays intact.
XTZ stays on the 13th place of the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market value of $2.17 billion and an average daily trading volume of $247 million. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours.
XTZ/USD: technical picture
A sustainable move above $3.00 is needed to improve the technical picture and create the upside momentum. The next bullish aim comes at $3.11 (the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band). Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $3.16 (July high) and $3.35, which is the highest level since May 3.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the above-mentioned $2.90 with 1-hour SMA50 located right below this level. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may increase and push the price to $2.70 and $2.66. This support is created by 1-hour SMA200 and 4-hour SMA50. If it is broken, the downside momentum is likely to continue with the next focus on $2.55 (4-hour SMA100 followed by SMA200).
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
