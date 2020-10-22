Tezos Price Analysis: Repeated rejections at key resistance level prevents significant growth

- XTZ bulls have struggled to break above the 50-day SMA.
- MACD shows that market momentum is bullish, despite the rejections.
On October 8, Tezos successfully charted a morning star pattern and rose from $2.063 to $2.40 over the next six days. Following that, XTZ has met heavy rejection at the 50-day SMA and has been on a downtrend ever since and is currently trading for $2.22. If the buyers fail to flip the 50-day SMA ($2.30) from resistance to support, you can expect the price to drop to the $2.06 support line.
XTZ/USD daily chart
Looking into the four-hour chart, one can see that the price has currently lost steam at the $2.25 resistance barrier and is consolidating horizontally above the 100-bar SMA ($2.20). The “Ethereum killer” is now sitting on top of a healthy stack of support levels (100-bar, 50-bar and 200-bar SMAs). The downside is effectively capped off at the 200-bar SMA ($2.18).
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
The Flipside: Can the bulls take back control?
The XTZ daily chart shows us that the market momentum is still bullish. If the buyers gain enough steam, they can potentially break past the 50-day SMA ($2.30) and aim for the 200-day SMA ($2.70). Another factor that supports this potential bullish outlook is the coin’s social volume. Santiment’s social volume shows a lack of significant spike on the chart, so FUD hasn’t caused the recent price decline.
XTZ social volume
Key price levels to watch
For the bears to stamp their authority on the market, they will need to take the price down to the $2.06 support line. However, the 4-hour chart shows us that the downside could be capped at the 200-bar SMA ($2.18).
The buyers can salvage the issue by quickly flipping the 50-day SMA ($2.30) from resistance to support. This will give them the license to aim for the 200-day SMA ($2.70).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
