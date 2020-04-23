- Tezos has topped Weiss Ratings’ list of top ten crypto coins by technology, outshining ETH and XRP.
- Despite Bitcoin being the leading cryptocurrency, it is not included in this list by Weiss.
Crypto rating firm, Weiss Ratings, said that the technology that powers Tezos is better than major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP. Tezos is a smart contract proof-of-stake blockchain designed to give the users who hold the crypto a stake in the platform in terms of its development and governance. Stakeholders can help scale the network and earn rewards in return.
Although Bitcoin is one of the leading crypto assets, it is not included in Weiss Ratings’ list of top ten coins by technology. Ethereum is ranked fourth, but Weiss says it will rise in future rankings.
We have already upgraded Ethereum’s Technology grade once. And further upgrades are very possible as #Ethereum 2.0 rolls out. This combined with its high adoption rating make Ethereum very attractive indeed.
Weiss Ratings assesses over 120 digital assets based on three categories - adoption, risk and momentum.
Weiss Ratings Top Crypto Assets by Technology
- Tezos
- Cardano
- Cosmos
- Fantom
- Ethereum
Weiss Ratings Top Crypto Assets Overall
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- IOTA
- Ripple
- LiteCoin
The overall crypto ratings are based on adoption, technology, market momentum and investment risk. Discussing the state of crypto markets, Weiss said that the economic aftermath from the COVID-19 pandemic may result in a bull market. Bitcoin is also going to experience halving next month, which has historically been a trigger for a bull run.
US debt is not only its biggest in history — it’s rising faster than ever. And it’s being monetized.
So while the world engages in unprecedented levels of quantitative easing, Bitcoin is getting ready for its quantitative hardening.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin moves above $7,000, new bullish leg or a dead-cat bounce?
BTC/USD is back above $7,000. The coin retreated from the intraday high $7,191 as the recovery momentum faded away. BTC/USD has lost 1% since the beginning of the day.
BCH/USD hangs in the balance at $230, where to next?
Bitcoin price is flirting with the resistance at $230 after retreating 1.24% on the day. The entire cryptocurrency market is mostly in red.
TRX has strong fundamentals, may resume growth towards $0.0140
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $862 million and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion.
LTC/USD struggles to overcome resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50
LTC/USD had a bearish start to the day as the price fell from $41.87 to $41.67. The bulls lack the momentum needed to break past resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.