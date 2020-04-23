Tezos has topped Weiss Ratings’ list of top ten crypto coins by technology, outshining ETH and XRP.

Despite Bitcoin being the leading cryptocurrency, it is not included in this list by Weiss.

Crypto rating firm, Weiss Ratings, said that the technology that powers Tezos is better than major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP. Tezos is a smart contract proof-of-stake blockchain designed to give the users who hold the crypto a stake in the platform in terms of its development and governance. Stakeholders can help scale the network and earn rewards in return.

Although Bitcoin is one of the leading crypto assets, it is not included in Weiss Ratings’ list of top ten coins by technology. Ethereum is ranked fourth, but Weiss says it will rise in future rankings.

We have already upgraded Ethereum’s Technology grade once. And further upgrades are very possible as #Ethereum 2.0 rolls out. This combined with its high adoption rating make Ethereum very attractive indeed.

Weiss Ratings assesses over 120 digital assets based on three categories - adoption, risk and momentum.

Weiss Ratings Top Crypto Assets by Technology

Tezos

Cardano

Cosmos

Fantom

Ethereum

Weiss Ratings Top Crypto Assets Overall

Bitcoin

Ethereum

IOTA

Ripple

LiteCoin

The overall crypto ratings are based on adoption, technology, market momentum and investment risk. Discussing the state of crypto markets, Weiss said that the economic aftermath from the COVID-19 pandemic may result in a bull market. Bitcoin is also going to experience halving next month, which has historically been a trigger for a bull run.