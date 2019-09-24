Tezos (XTZ) is available against three coins.

Binance US is launched today with 13 trading pairs available.



One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binnace announced Tezos (XTZ). The coin will be available in three trading pairs against Tether, Binance Coin and Bitcoin (XTZ/USDT, XTZ/BTC and XTZ/BNB). Users can start making deposits, while the trading will become available today, on September 24.

Tezos reacted positively to the news. The coin has gained 3.5% in recent 24 hours and became the pest-performing altcoin out of top-20. At the time of writing, XTZ/USD is changing hands at $1.09, while the total market value of Tezos is registered at $718 million.

Also, Binance US will start trading on September 24, at 9:00am EST. Initially will be seven coins available across across thirteen fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading pairs.

More coins will be added to the platform in the second batch. Thus, the exchange started accepting deposits for Cardano (ADA), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Stellar (XLM) and 0x (ZRX). The trading for these coins will start on September 25.