- Tezos (XTZ) is available against three coins.
- Binance US is launched today with 13 trading pairs available.
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binnace announced Tezos (XTZ). The coin will be available in three trading pairs against Tether, Binance Coin and Bitcoin (XTZ/USDT, XTZ/BTC and XTZ/BNB). Users can start making deposits, while the trading will become available today, on September 24.
Tezos reacted positively to the news. The coin has gained 3.5% in recent 24 hours and became the pest-performing altcoin out of top-20. At the time of writing, XTZ/USD is changing hands at $1.09, while the total market value of Tezos is registered at $718 million.
Also, Binance US will start trading on September 24, at 9:00am EST. Initially will be seven coins available across across thirteen fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading pairs.
More coins will be added to the platform in the second batch. Thus, the exchange started accepting deposits for Cardano (ADA), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Stellar (XLM) and 0x (ZRX). The trading for these coins will start on September 25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls bring the price back inside the $10,000-level?
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up from $9,690 to $9,735. This follows a heavily bearish Monday wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $10,028.70 to $9,690.20.
The cryptocurrency market attempts a recovery after Monday's carnage; bears still in control of the situation
The cryptocurrency market has switched into a bearish mode as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are losing ground. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $258 billion; average daily trading volumes settled at $58 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance edged higher to 68.3%.
Litecoin breaks below the short-term channel, downside pressure is growing
Litecoin, now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has lost nearly 8% of its value in recent 24 hours. Litecoin’s collapse dragged the whole market in the red territory as bearish sentiments increased across the board.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats below $200.00 amid major sell-off
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $21.5 billion has been moving down in sync with the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering around $199.00, off the intraday high touched at $202.70.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.