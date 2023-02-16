The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to sue Paxos for issuing and listing its Binance USD (BUSD $1.00) stablecoin, benefitting its top-rival, Tether (USDT $1.00), whose market capitalization has risen to multimonth highs.
BUSD market cap drops by $2 billion
The SEC claims that BUSD, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is a security, noting that Paxos has violated investor protection laws by white-labeling it.
Since Feb. 13, when the news broke, the BUSD market cap has lost roughly $2 billion, down to around $14 billion as of Feb. 16 — the lowest since January 2022.
BUSD circulating supply. Source: Messari
As Cointelegraph reported, Binance has seen its withdrawals and BUSD redemptions surge post-Paxos crackdown.
USD Coin market cap downtrend continues
At the same time, USD Coin (USDC $1.00), the second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has also witnessed capital outflows in reaction to the SEC crackdown news. Its supply decreased from $41.29 billion on Feb. 12 to as low as $40.99 billion on Feb. 14.
However, this figure rebounded to $41.30 billion on Feb. 15 after Circle clarified that it had not received any lawsuit threat from the SEC.
Despite recent inflows, USDC’s market cap remains in a general downtrend since its June 2022 peak of $56 billion — a 25% decline over the past eight months.
Tether dominance jumps, market cap rises over $69 billion
The regulatory crackdown on U.S.-based stablecoin firms has been a boon for top stablecoin Tether, whose market cap has jumped over $69 billion.
Data shows that nearly $890 million of inflows since Feb. 12 has pushed Tether’s market dominance to 51.25% as of Feb. 15.
USDT circulating market cap. Source: Messari
The jump likely suggests that investors were spooked by the crackdown on BUSD and sought safety in Tether USDT. Tether is owned by Hong Kong-based iFinex, which also owns the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.
Investigators have long attempted to uncover the accounting behind Tether to prove that its circulating USDT supply is not 100% backed by the dollar (and even a mix of other cryptocurrencies, treasury bills, money market funds and other assets) as it claims.
Tether has repeatedly denied the accusations and provides regular assurance opinions signed by third-party accounting companies every quarter.
Tether Reserves breakdown. Source: Tether.to
The latest report from Dec. 31, 2022, states that consolidated assets amounted to at least $67 billion, exceeding consolidated liabilities by at least $960 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC). The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Bitcoin and Ether’s explosive move liquidates $200 million worth of positions, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a massive spike in interest after the United States inflation number was announced on February 14. The hotter-than-forecast expectations were snuffed out, indicating that disinflation is the key narrative.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls take charge as $0.44 shows promise of being tagged
XRP price has rallied by 6.5% in the last three days. Ripple may be embarking on a rally towards $0.44. Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arise from a break below $0.361
Top altcoins of the day: SOL, AVAX, NEAR clock around 10% rise as Bitcoin crosses $24,000
Bitcoin price can be seen climbing the charts, which is having an impact on many altcoins and resulting in some of them surpassing the rally of the altcoin king, Ethereuml.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.