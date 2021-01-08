Tether is under investigation for false claims, not for its “security status”

- Thousands of rumors on social media have been posted stating that Tether (USDT) would be the next target of the SEC.
- It seems that Tether is not under investigation for its security status and is considered a commodity.
Tether is not under investigation by the New York Attorney General (NYAG) for its security status, but rather for committing fraud and making false claims. Many analysts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts have warned others about Tether and their claims about reserves backing up the stablecoin.
Apparently, Tether is accused of using co-mingled client funds and losing close to $1 billion of these funds in 2018.
According to documents provided to OAG by Respondents, and based on statements made by counsel for Respondents to OAG attorneys. an individual at Crypto Capital told the senior Bitfinex executive the reason that funds totaling $851 million could not be returned to Bitfinex was because the funds were seized by governmental authorities in Portugal. Poland, and the United States. Based on statements made by counsel for Respondents to OAG attorneys, Respondents do not believe Crypto Capital's representations that the funds have been seized.
Fortunately for the cryptocurrency industry, the NYAG actually argues that USDT is a commodity and not a security which means US exchanges are not likely to delist it any time soon, at least not because of its security status.
Additionally, the collapse of Tether will most likely push Bitcoin price and other currencies as holders will try to dump their USDT stablecoins as quickly as possible for any other cryptocurrency to save losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
Enjin Coin price goes ballistic swinging 60% to the moon
Enjin Coin price skyrocketed massively on Friday to trade at $0.25 during the European session. The token’s market cap has gone up by 55% to $205 million, while its volume stands at $125 million, following a 524% upswing.
Stellar could revisit $0.41 if critical support level holds
Stellar is trading at $0.28 after a retracement from its recent highs. The correction seems promising as a confluence of bullish indicators suggests that XLM price is ready for lift-off.
Ethereum price struggles to crack $1,300 but bulls remain in control
Ethereum had a major breakout on January 2, climbing from $700 towards $1,162 in 48 hours. Since then, the digital asset has slowed down significantly against Bitcoin, which has established new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.