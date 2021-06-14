The comments provide a first benchmark for reinstating bitcoin payments at Tesla.
Tesla will resume accepting bitcoin (BTC, +11.04%) as payment once the cryptocurrency’s power-hungry miners go halfway green, CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. The news appears to have driven the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies up.
- Musk halted Tesla’s months-old crypto foray in mid-May citing environmental concerns. But “when there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions,” he said in the tweet.
- It is unclear how Musk will fact-check miners‘ clean energy usage as there is widespread debate over where the industry currently stands. Even so, the comments provide a first benchmark for reinstating bitcoin payments at Tesla.
- Musk's tweet also reiterates his defense of having sold 10% of the electric vehicle maker's bitcoin stash in Q1 and would also seem to indicate the company hasn't sold anymore.
- Musk's tweet may have been the propellent to the price of bitcoin which started a sharp upward move about an hour after the tweet was sent. In recent trading, bitcoin was changing hands at $39,200.21, up 9.66%, and leading a sea of green on the price page for other cryptocurrencies.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano upswing hangs in balance, but on-chain metrics reveal trouble
Cardano price rose 12% after dipping below a crucial support level at $1.451. ADA is currently hovering inside a critical resistance level, ranging from $1.525 to $1.624. Only a decisive close above $1.636 will confirm the start of a run-up.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON closes in on confirming its new uptrend
SafeMoon price has been on a steady range-bound move for almost 10 days. This consolidation occurred between a critical support and resistance level. However, the recent bounce produced a massive upswing that has cleated two critical barriers ...
Bitcoin Taproot softfork successfully locked in, upgrade expected in November
Bitcoin is expecting its most significant upgrade in four years after over 90% of miners have signaled support for the softfork. The Taproot update will enable Bitcoin to be more cost-effective and allow for additional privacy.
Shiba Inu price could soar 65% if SHIB price estimates are correct
Shiba Inu price had been locked in a descending channel since June 3, before overcoming the channel’s upper boundary on June 12 and followed up by today’s 10% gain. The favorable price action ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.