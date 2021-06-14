Tesla will resume accepting bitcoin (BTC, +11.04%) as payment once the cryptocurrency’s power-hungry miners go halfway green, CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. The news appears to have driven the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies up.

