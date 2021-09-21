CFD on Bitcoin futures technical analysis summary: Sell
Sell Stop: Below 0.0425.
Stop Loss: Above 0.053.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Sell
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
CFD on Bitcoin futures chart analysis
CFD on Bitcoin futures technical analysis
On the daily timeframe, uBTC: D1 tries to break down the support line, which, in turn, is the upper border of the previous neutral range. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further decline. We do not exclude a bearish movement if uBTC: D1 falls below the last 2 lower fractals and lower Bollinger band: 0.0425. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible above the last 2 upper fractals, the upper Bollinger band and the Parabolic signal: 0.053. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal maximum following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit / loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.053) without activating the order (0.0425), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of CRIPTO - CFD on Bitcoin futures
USA may tighten regulation of cryptocurrencies. Will the uBTC quotes continue to decline?
Formerly the U.S. Treasury (US Treasury Department) required companies and US citizens to report transfers of more than $ 10,000 related to cryptocurrencies. In his opinion, cryptocurrencies can be used for tax evasion. Recently, a corresponding amendment was made to section 6050I of the US Internal Revenue Code. In addition, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) actively opposes lending and deposit operations in cryptocurrencies, believing that this area of activity cannot be carried out in unregulated markets. The SEC previously warned Coinbase and BlockFi Lending against developing and providing such services. An additional negative for the crypto market may be the next court hearing regarding the claims of the American regulator to the terms of the retail placement of XRP cryptocurrency. At the end of last year, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs because of this.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
