Swipe network to launch DeFi lending protocol, SXP/USDT suffers two straight bearish days

- Digital asset wallet firm Swipe will launch a decentralized lending and borrowing application called SwipeFi.
- SwipeFi users can deposit Binance Chain tokens as collateral and earn interest.
- SwipeFi will use a Binance Chain BEP2 token for governance rights.
Swipe, a digital asset wallet and debit card platform, has recently announced that it will launch a decentralized lending and borrowing application called SwipeFi. Swipe is a payment protocol that enables real-time cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversions for wallet, debit card and issuance services.
Swipe uses a digital wallet for users to store, deposit and withdraw their digital assets. This wallet also connects to a Visa debit card called Swipe Card. Customers can use Swipe’s native token SXP for paying transaction fees and as a medium of exchange when making debit card payments.
SwipeFi users can deposit Binance Chain tokens as collateral and earn interest. The app also allows users to borrow against their collateral. According to the announcement, SwipeFi will be “bringing a complete lending/earn protocol using the battle-tested open-source protocols, such as Compound, to Binance chain.”
SwipeFi protocol will also be utilizing a Binance Chain BEP2 token dubbed Swipe Governance Token (SGV) to vote on proposals and governance decisions. The firm has stated they will release the SwipeFi whitepaper and governance details by August 10, 2020. It is planning to launch a testnet in September.
SXP/USDT daily chart
SXP/USDT fell from 1.846 to 1.812 this Wednesday as it continues to consolidate in a pennant formation. The bears will want to take the price below the 1.76 and 1.628 support levels. On the upside, we have strong resistance levels at 1.925 and 2.031.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
