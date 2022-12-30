- Sushiswap slides near 2% on the last trading day of 2022.
- SUSHI cannot enjoy the effects of the weaker Dollar which touched 1.0697 (EUR/USD) to the upside.
- Expect to see Sushiswap rip further lower towards $0.85 in a final sell-off of the year.
Sushiswap (SUSHI) is selling off in the last trading hours of this year. While most banks and exchanges will close at regular hours, volumes are thin. The best example is the EUR/USD which popped higher from 1.0640 to nearly 1.0700 in a matter of minutes and normally should be helpful for equities and cryptocurrencies. But it seems that the last straw of the last-minute miracle is a dud.
Sushiswap is set to break lower with a 7% decline at hand
Sushiswap (SUSHI) price tanks in very thin trading in these last trading hours of 2022, as most traders come out of markets. While a lot of traders were still betting on a rally in this thin liquidity moment, the opposite effect has got triggered. Bears have seized the moment to run price action into the ground and perform a bull trap on Tuesday with the pop above $0.9938 and value tanking roughly 9% since then.
SUSHI still has some way to go and could see bears eke out a new low for this year if price action drops further toward $0.8567. That means the already 9% decline adds an extra 7% of losses and results in 16% for the week. It was not the worst week for SUSHI in 2022, but it was still enough to push traders out and not see them back again for the first weeks or months of 2023.
SUSHI/USD daily chart
Looking forward to any rally that could be triggered in the near future would depend on the headline or catalyst that is triggering that mode. Bear in the back of your mind for 2023 that the key pressure from inflation, the Ukrainian war, and recession fears are the three main topics that will determine the outcome for cryptocurrencies, and any positive headline on those three elements could see cryptocurrencies recover. The first level is at $0.9938 before bulls can follow through on their rally, with $1.10 as an ideal candidate for the test against the red descending trend line. Have a good New Year, and see you in 2023!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price. Bitcoin price uptrend is capped at $17,259.
Uniswap traders move out of the pennant, looking for a 10% drop
Uniswap (UNI) price action performs a clear break below the pennant formation that was marked up on the charts after what could have been a bear trap on Tuesday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot (DOT) price action tanked on Wednesday as global markets continued their sell-off, with equities leading the decline off the cliff. One of the scenarios on the table was that this last trading week trading would be very binary due to thin liquidity
Binance and KuCoin users connected to trading bot 3Commas hit by 100,000 API leak
Binance, KuCoin and other cryptocurrency trading platforms where users granted access to trading bot 3Commas through API keys are hit by an exploit.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.