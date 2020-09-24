Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, UniSwap and SUSHI – European Wrap 24 September

Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
The cryptocurrency market has had an eventful week, with most actions resulting in losses. The bleeding was not selective; hence major cryptos, altcoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens explored levels below key support areas. According to the data provided by CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency market has lost about $27 billion of the total capitalization since September 21. Many analysts believe that cryptocurrencies led by their king, Bitcoin are ready to rebound and correct the downtrend printed in the last few days. Read more ...
UniSwap Price Analysis: UNI rebounds from the dip, bulls aim higher
The decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have retreated extensively in the past few weeks. However, the story is a bit different when it comes to the newly-launched UNI token, and perhaps it’s because it has only been in the market for a few days. UNI commenced trading on Binance around $0.25 on September 17. Later the price rallied to highs of $8.64. However, selling pressure gripped the token, resulting in losses that embraced support at $3.65. Read more ...
DeFi is not ready for mass adoption as it is too risky and complicated - Gartner reports
Decentralized finance is a new trend with big promises. The idea is beautiful in its simplicity: to upgrade the outdated financial services by ousting intermediaries and transferring their functions to algorithms and chunks fo computer code. Read more ...
The IRS makes it hard to pretend you don’t have Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency holders might have a hard time trying to hide their Bitcoins or other digital assets. The Internal Revenue Service considers changing the standard 1040 form by including a bold question on the front page:
NEO faces downward pressure as investors prepare to “sell the news”
Flamingo Finance is a full-stack DeFi protocol built on NEO. Binance has recently announced a new Launchpool that included FLM tokens, set to launch on September 27.
US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is breaking bad with DeFi
The US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini goes all in DeFi mania. On Friday, the Winklevoss twins' trading platform announced the support for a bunch of DeFi tokens.
ADA bulls return ready for revenge
The ADA/BTC trading pair is finally singing to the tune of the bullish trends we have recently discussed. Buy signals have been validated and it is upon as to explore how far the breakout will go.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.