Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, UniSwap and SUSHI – European Wrap 24 September

Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff

The cryptocurrency market has had an eventful week, with most actions resulting in losses. The bleeding was not selective; hence major cryptos, altcoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens explored levels below key support areas. According to the data provided by CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency market has lost about $27 billion of the total capitalization since September 21. Many analysts believe that cryptocurrencies led by their king, Bitcoin are ready to rebound and correct the downtrend printed in the last few days. Read more ...

UniSwap Price Analysis: UNI rebounds from the dip, bulls aim higher

The decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have retreated extensively in the past few weeks. However, the story is a bit different when it comes to the newly-launched UNI token, and perhaps it’s because it has only been in the market for a few days. UNI commenced trading on Binance around $0.25 on September 17. Later the price rallied to highs of $8.64. However, selling pressure gripped the token, resulting in losses that embraced support at $3.65. Read more ...

DeFi is not ready for mass adoption as it is too risky and complicated - Gartner reports

Decentralized finance is a new trend with big promises. The idea is beautiful in its simplicity: to upgrade the outdated financial services by ousting intermediaries and transferring their functions to algorithms and chunks fo computer code. Read more ...