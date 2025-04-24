Sui struggles to hold onto gains as prices across the crypto market falter after Wednesday's rally.

Sui's recovery can be attributed to significant improvements in the network's DeFi ecosystem.

DEXs' volume on Sui soared 38.51% in the last week to $2.77 billion, with $806 million recorded in the last 24 hours.

Sui's price climbs to $2.97 at the time of writing on Thursday, defying a broader bearish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. The layer-1 token looks to extend gains above the intraday high of $3.12, supported by growing interest in the network's decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Sui's DEXs volume hits $2.77 billion, as DeFi TVL soars

Sui is emerging as a strong contender among layer-1 blockchains in the crypto industry. According to DefiLlama, the Total Value Locked (TVL), which represents the total sum of all coins held in smart contracts across all protocols on the chain, increased by 9.64% to $1.595 billion.

The protocol's stablecoin market capitalization increased 7.81% in the last seven days, reaching $865.2 million. USDC is the most dominant stablecoin, with a market share of 71.64%.

Trading volume on Sui's decentralized exchanges (DEXs) surged 38.51% in the last week to approximately $2.77 billion, portraying Sui as one of the strongest performers in the space. The DEXs' volume in the last 24 hours was $806.16 million, as highlighted in the chart below.

Sui DeFi data | Source: DefiLlama

Sui price seeks to reclaim support at $3

Sui's price hovers at $2.98, following a recent breakout above the descending trendline. The Relative Strength (RSI) near the overbought territory at 69.26 reinforces a growing bullish momentum.

A daily close above $3.00 would affirm the heavy presence of bulls in the market, potentially cultivating gains as they eye the next key resistance at $3.58, last tested in February.

SUI/USDT daily chart

The RSI indicator's position near the overbought area could signal a potential reversal in upcoming sessions. Therefore, it would be prudent for traders to monitor the direction of the indicator, with downward movement interpreted as bearish for the price of Sui.

Near-term support is expected to lie around $2.75, a confluence formed by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 200-day EMA. Beyond this level, the next area of importance could be the 50-day EMA at $2.46.