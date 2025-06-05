Sui Price Forecast: Sui extends losses, close to breaking $3.00 support, as bearish sentiment persists

- Sui extends losses, targeting areas below the $3.00 support after a 26% plunge from recent highs.
- The steady DeFi TVL at $1.75 billion suggests that investor confidence in the ecosystem remains intact despite the recent price decline.
- SUI’s position below the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, in addition to multiple technical sell signals, implies increasing bearish momentum.
Sui (SUI) struggles to contain losses after a 26% retracement from recent highs of $4.29, reached on May 12. The layer-1 token hovers at around $3.20 at the time of writing on Thursday, up slightly on the day. Support at $3.00 remains critical for the resumption of the uptrend; however, if broken, technical dynamics could change significantly, potentially accelerating losses.
Sui’s DeFi TVL recovers despite increasing sell-side pressure
Sui’s Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Total Value Locked (TVL) edged higher over the last 24 hours to $1.75 billion after dropping to $1.54 billion on May 23. The chart below shows that TVL is up 29% from the $1.24 billion recorded on April 1.
TVL refers to the total value of all coins held in smart contracts across all protocols on the network.
A persistent increase in TVL is a bullish signal as it suggests that investors are confident in the ecosystem. The subsequent decrease in the circulating supply reduces potential selling pressure, thus creating a suitable environment for a sustainable price increase.
Sui DeFi TVL | Source: DefiLlama
Technical outlook: Can Sui defend $3.00 support to resume the uptrend?
Sui’s technical structure shows signs of potential recovery; however, the sell signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator could overshadow demand, resulting in extended declines below the immediate $3.00 support level.
Such a sell signal manifests when the blue MACD line crosses above the red signal line, making shorts attractive to traders. The red histogram bars, which expand below the mean line (0.00), reinforce the bearish grip.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), although stabilizing at 40, has sustained a downtrend since the overbought conditions in early May. Should the RSI drop into the oversold territory below 30, the path of least resistance will stay downwards. However, traders could look out for a swing above the 50 midline to ascertain a trend reversal in Sui’s price.
SUI/USDT daily chart
The SuperTrend indicator issued a buy signal on April 23, triggered when Sui’s price crossed above the trend-following tool. By utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), the SuperTrend gauges market volatility, acting as a dynamic support and resistance.
As long as the buy signal holds, the probability of Sui resuming the uptrend, targeting recent highs above $4.00, will be higher. A break above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) resistance at $3.36 would imply bullish momentum.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Sui extends losses, close to breaking $3.00 support, as bearish sentiment persists
Sui extends losses, targeting areas below the $3.00 support after a 26% plunge from recent highs. The steady DeFi TVL at $1.75 billion suggests that investor confidence in the ecosystem remains intact despite the recent price decline.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin's bullish structure weakens, eyeing $100,000 on falling retail demand
Bitcoin pulls back under $105,000 as the cryptocurrency market generally consolidates. Bullish sentiment takes a step back amid fading retail demand in the past weeks.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe at critical support, pullback looms
Dogecoin price hovers above a crucial support level as technical indicators signal an increasing bearish momentum. Shiba Inu risks dropping under the $0.00001266 support floor, warning of a potential near double-digit fall.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC slips under $105K, ETH consolidates, XRP at a crucial support
Bitcoin edges lower to near $104,600 at the time of writing on Thursday, while Ethereum and Ripple’s experience a decline in bullish momentum. BTC and XRP approach a crossroads at crucial support levels, while Ethereum is in consolidation, risking a bearish release of momentum.
Bitcoin: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.