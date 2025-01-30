- Stellar price hovers around $0.40 on Thursday after falling 3.4% in the last two days.
- An upward resolution of a symmetrical triangle would open a target at $0.84.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.35 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Stellar’s (XLM) price hovers around $0.40 on Thursday after falling by 3.4% in the last two days. The technical outlook shows the formation of a symmetrical triangle if it breaks above the target at the $0.84 level, which is 110% of its current trading levels.
Stellar could rally if it breaks above the symmetrical triangle
Stellar price trades inside a symmetrical triangle, a technical pattern formed by connecting multiple highs and lows with two converging trendlines (from the end of November to mid-January). This technical pattern has a bullish bias, and the target is generally obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and the first swing low to the breakout point.
On Monday, the Stellar price was retested, and support was found around the lower trendline of the symmetrical triangle. However, it declined slightly by 3.4% until Wednesday. At the time of writing on Thursday, it recovers slightly and trades around $0.40..
Assuming the breakout happens by closing a daily candlestick above the daily resistance level at $0.49, the technical target obtained by this pattern would be $0.84, which is 111% of its current trading level. Investors should be cautious of this theoretical move as it could face a slowdown after a 58% rally to retest its November 24 high of $0.63 as traders could opt to book profits.
For the bullish outlook to play out, Stellar’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart must maintain levels above its neutral level of 50, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator must also show a bullish crossover on a daily basis.
XLM/USDT daily chart
However, the bullish thesis would be invalidated if XLM breaks below its lower trendline of the symmetrical triangle and closes below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.35. This bearish price action would extend the decline to test its December 20 low of $0.31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana Price Forecast: Bulls raise $200M leverage after three-day losing streak
Solana price rebounded by a mild 3% on Wednesday, halting a 3-day losing streak, as markets reacted positively to the latest US Fed rate pause decision. Derivatives markets trends show aggressive leverage activity among bulls traders, signaling growing conviction on further SOL upside.
Bitcoin update: US Fed leaves rates unchanged, CME to attract investors with options on BTC Friday futures
Bitcoin is up 3% on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged at 4.25% - 4.50%, in line with expectations. Additionally, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group announced that it plans to launch options on its Bitcoin Friday futures on February 24.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could rally 35% as investors anticipate a historically positive February
Ethereum is trading around $3,100 on Wednesday, with indications that investors might be positioning for a potential rally in February. From a technical perspective, ETH could rise by 35% if it achieves a high-volume move above the resistance level of a falling wedge pattern.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK faces $150M sell-off amid Trump Media Truth.Fi crypto investment plan
Chainlink price consolidated above $22 on Wednesday, showing signs of stabilization after a tumultuous week that saw the token lose 11.9%. LINK has struggled to break free from a downturn that began on Inauguration Day.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.