- Stellar price tumbles more than 6%, nearing a key support zone that could determine its next move.
- The US SEC approved Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF, offering exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Stellar.
- The technical outlook signals a potential rebound as bullish bets among traders increase.
Stellar (XLM) price stabilizes around $0.354 at the time of writing on Friday, after slipping more than 6% on Thursday. This drop occurred despite the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), which provides exposure to major cryptocurrencies, including Stellar. Despite the short-term weakness, XLM is approaching a crucial support level that could trigger a rebound, with technical signals suggesting growing bullish interest among traders.
Approval of the first multi-asset spot crypto ETP in the US
Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. (Hashdex), a leading global crypto asset manager, and Nasdaq Global Indexes announced on Thursday that the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) will expand the product to include Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Stellar (XLM).
The expansion follows US SEC approval, which permits the ETF to hold assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum under the regulator’s new generic listing standards. With the three additional assets, Hashdex can now give investors broader exposure to the crypto market.
“The expansion of the NCIQ will now provide investors access to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Stellar all in one product, giving investors an easier way to participate in a fast-growing crypto industry,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex.
Despite the 6% drop in XLM price on Thursday, the SEC’s approval of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF could support long-term growth by increasing investor exposure to Stellar’s native token.
Apart from XLM’s inclusion in the NCIQ ETF, Stellar’s ecosystem is also expanding. Last week, PayPal launched its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), on the Stellar network, underscoring the blockchain’s growing adoption in real-world payments.
On the derivatives side, Stellar shows some signs of recovery. Coinglass’s long-to-short ratio for XLM is one and is rising, indicating that traders are betting on the asset price to rise.
XLM long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM nears key support
Stellar price faced rejection from the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern on September 18 and declined by 11.5% by Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades around $0.354.
Suppose XLM finds support around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.340, which roughly coincides with the weekly support at $0.331. XLM could extend the recovery toward the upper trendline boundary around $0.381.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 39, below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.
XLM/USDT daily chart
However, if XLM fails to find support around the weekly level at $0.331, it could extend the decline toward the July 11 low of $0.297.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, and XRP stabilize after massive correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) continue to struggle under bearish pressure as the week wraps up, having corrected by nearly 5%, 12%, and 8%, respectively.
Story, Aster, Flare, and Avalanche lead crypto market losses as liquidations top $1 billion
Story (IP), Aster (ASTER), Flare (FLR), and Avalanche (AVAX) are leading losses over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market faces a sell-off.
EU banks join hands to launch MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin
Nine European Union (EU) banks are collaborating to launch a fully compliant euro-backed stablecoin, aiming to rival US-dollar-denominated crypto assets in the region.
Centrifuge launches tokenized S&P 500 index SPXA on Base
Centrifuge has rolled out a tokenized version of the S&P 500 index, the Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500 Fund (SPXA), on the Base blockchain.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.