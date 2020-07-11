Stellar Market Update: XLM/USD lift-off to the moon begins as $0.20 beckons

- Stellar impeccable rise in July brushes shoulders with $0.10 as it leads altcoins in recovery.
- XLM/USD bulls remain relentless in the battle for gains above $0.10 and $0.20 respectively.
Stellar is towering above the cryptocurrency landscape with consistent gains. It is among the best performing altcoins in the market this week. XLM/USD has made significant progress from March 12 crash across the market.
After plummeting and exploring levels under $0.03, XLM embarked on a journey of breaking barriers. There have been hurdles along the way but Stellar’s bulls have been keen on holding to the gains accrued.
In July alone, XLM has grown in value by more than 38%. The price has tested the critical level at $0.10. The last time this crypto was at this price level was in August 2019. A minor retreat has sent the bulls to seek balance above $0.09 support.
XLM/USD is trading at $0.0970 at the time of writing. The upward price action is reinforced by the RSI currently holding the ground in the positive region. Similar support is coming from the MACD as it scales the levels higher above the midline.
In other words, a $0.10 prediction for Stellar is quite conservative while $0.20 seems more probable. Based on the technical picture, the bulls are unlikely to rest until Stellar makes it above $0.16 (May 2019 high) while focusing on $0.20.
XLM/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
The cryptocurrency market reaches the end of the week with widespread declines in the crypto market. The week has been dominated by a boiling Altcoin segment that has set very significant rises.
BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is still in a red zone on a day-to-day basis; however, the coin recovered strongly from the intraday low of $232.60 and hit $240.00 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.00.
ADA/USD extends the decline, $0.1000 at risk
Cardano (ADA) extended the decline and hit $0.1102 on Friday. The coin has lost 20% from the peak of $0.1386 reached on July 8. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1120, down 9% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH/USD volatility ousted as DeFi skyrockets to $2 billion
Ethereum alongside the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin are dealing with a peculiar situation characterized by low trading volume, poor investor interest as well as the lack of catalysts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.