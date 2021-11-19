StakeMoon launches on PancakeSwap after a successful pre-sale

StakeMoon has completed it’s pretty-sale.

The token has now been listed on PancakeSwap.

The DEX would dictate StakeMoon’s value through market forces.

StakeMoon, a new and innovative digital cryptocurrency project, completed raising more than $500,000 during pre-sale and is now taking that success to the masses by launching on the PancakeSwap today.

PancakeSwap Adds Support for StakeMoon

StakeMoon listing on PancakeSwap has created a marketplace for buyers and sellers to buy, sell, and trade the token against hundreds of decentralized finance (DeFi) currencies without third-party involvement. Consequently, dictating the value is StakeMoon through market forces.

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) known as an automated market maker (AMM). It offers unique benefits to make for an excellent trading experience, including extremely low transaction fees and rapid confirmation times for quick and safe trading.

“With the most users of any decentralized platform, PancakeSwap was the obvious choice for StakeMoon’s initial exchange listing,” said Scott Ryder, CEO of StakeMoon. “We have been following our roadmap closely and are excited to be successfully launching on PancakeSwap. We trust in the hassle-free interface of PancakeSwap, which is designed to accommodate features such as Swapping, Staking, and Bridging assets.”

StakeMoon, a Binance Smart Chain-based autonomous staking and liquidity-creating technology, saw great success during the soft-launch and pre-sale of its token. Tokenomics for this token includes a taxation rate of 15% on all transactions to discourage day traders and market speculators from buying and selling the StakeMoon token as part of a short-term investment strategy. From this figure, 10% is distributed to existing token holders, while the remaining 5% is allocated to the StakeMoon liquidity pool.