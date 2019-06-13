Square Crypto appoints Google alumnus Steve Lee

Lee was a managing director behind Google Maps, Google Glass.

Square had announced in March that it intends to hire up to five talents.

Square Crypto, the Silicon Valley firm's Bitcoin (BTC) centric initiative, recently made several casual tweets. Earlier on Wednesday, Square's official Twitter account tweeted:

"Hey guys. Management here. It seems the cats discovered catnip. While they're vision questing, please welcome our summer intern and inaugural hire, Gary Fuches. Let's give Gary a warm crypto welcome."

Subsequently, the "management" tweeted again, stating that Steve Lee will be joining Square Crypto instead. Lee is an alumnus of both Yahoo and Google. Lee was a managing director behind Google Maps, Google Glass and some of their mobile application branches. Lee has also made investments in Lyft, Pinterest, Groupon, and Anchor Labs. Presently, Lee volunteers for the Bitcoin Decentralized Project and is a stimulating force in the adoption of the cryptocurrency in the Bay Area.

Square described Lee as "An angel investor, startup advisor, and former Director at Google. He is also a volunteer PM helping to drive bitcoin adoption through open-source development, UX, and storytelling."

Previously in March, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had announced that the multi-billion dollar company in Square intends to hire up to five talents for "open source contributions to the Bitcoin and crypto ecosystem." Dorsey stated that three or four spots would be reserved for engineers and the remaining seats would be left for designers. Square also claimed it would be paying their employees in a non-fiat currency.