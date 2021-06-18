Spanish banking giant BBVA is making its cryptocurrency trading and custody service available to private banking clients in Switzerland from June 21.
-
BBVA said Friday, after six months of testing the service with a selected group of users, it is now making trading available to BBVA Switzerland clients. The entity will not be offering advice on these types of investments, however.
-
This includes bitcoin trading and custody services with the aim of extending it to other cryptocurrencies, said the bank.
-
BBVA said the reason why the service will only be available to clients in Switzerland is due to clear regulations and the widespread adoption of digital assets in the region.
-
As reported by CoinDesk in December, BBVA sees Switzerland as having relatively comprehensive rules around digital assets, set out by the country’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).
-
Alfonso Gómez, CEO of BBVA Switzerland, said this is just a first step in a world that he believes will have a major impact on all financial services.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical ...
BoE criticizes Bitcoin and touts potential CBDC would not be energy inefficient
The Bank of England is currently continuing its research on developing a central bank digital currency. The central bank’s director of fintech stated that it had not decided on whether a CBDC is needed.
Tezos price races higher on McLaren NFT expansion, but XTZ still faces hurdles
Tezos price has caught a bid today on the McLaren news, bouncing from the symmetrical triangle’s lower trend line, but the gain has not shifted the bearish bias of the charts.
SafeMoon price sheds weak hands, frees SAFEMOON to start new uptrend
SafeMoon price has quietly drifted into the 50 four-hour SMA following the explosive 50% gain into the June 15 high. The fundamental break with the suffocating descending channel has elevated the outlook for ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.