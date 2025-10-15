TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

S&P Global partners with Chainlink to integrate stablecoin rating on-chain

  • S&P Global announced a partnership between its subsidiary S&P Global Ratings and the oracle network, Chainlink.
  • The partnership aims to bring S&P Global Ratings' Stablecoin Stability Assessments on-chain using Chainlink's DataLink.
  • SSA provides real-time ratings of a stablecoin's ability to maintain parity with the underlying asset it tracks.
S&P Global partners with Chainlink to integrate stablecoin rating on-chain
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

S&P Global Ratings is partnering with on-chain oracle network Chainlink (LINK) to provide investors with real-time stablecoin grading on-chain via its Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSA).

S&P Global Ratings collaborates with Chainlink to bring stablecoin grading system on-chain

S&P Global Ratings has teamed up with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to make its new Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSAs) available on-chain, according to a statement on Tuesday. 

SSA provides financial institutions with real-time access to ratings that measure how effectively stablecoins maintain their pegs. The partnership will bring S&P Global Ratings' stablecoin risk assessments on-chain, enabling DeFi platforms and institutional investors to use the data to enhance crypto-native markets.

"By making our SSAs available on-chain through Chainlink's proven oracle infrastructure, we're enabling market participants to access our assessments seamlessly using their existing DeFi infrastructure, enhancing transparency and informed decision-making across the DeFi landscape," said Chuck Mounts, Chief DeFi Officer at S&P Global.

The SSAs debuted on the Ethereum layer-2 network Base, with plans to expand to additional blockchains based on market interest and client demand.

"S&P Global Ratings is one of the world's most trusted providers of credit ratings, relied upon by the largest banks, asset managers, and governments. This unlocks a critical framework for institutions adopting stablecoins at scale, enabling a more secure and compliant foundation for digital markets," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink.

The launch comes amid rapid growth in the stablecoin market, which surged to $301 billion in October, up from $173 billion a year earlier. This growth followed the passage of the GENIUS Act in July, the first US law providing a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

S&P Global has also unveiled plans to broaden its S&P Dow Jones Indices crypto lineup with the launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index last week. The new index will track both cryptocurrencies and public firms tied to the digital asset sector, offering a comprehensive view of the crypto ecosystem.

The partnership also adds to Chainlink's growing list of institutional collaborations so far in 2025, including Swift and JPMorgan. Chainlink's infrastructure has powered over $25 trillion in on-chain transactions, according to the statement.

LINK is down 5% following the announcement, stretching its weekly loss to over 13%.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP struggle to regain momentum amid weak market signals

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP struggle to regain momentum amid weak market signals

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are struggling to regain upward momentum as broader market sentiment remains cautious on Wednesday.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rally gains traction as retail interest returns

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rally gains traction as retail interest returns

Bittensor (TAO) holds steady near $460 at press time on Wednesday, sustaining the 3% gains from the previous day. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) token eyes further gains on returning retail interest and heightened buying pressure. 

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low.