S&P Global partners with Chainlink to integrate stablecoin rating on-chain

S&P Global Ratings collaborates with Chainlink to bring stablecoin grading system on-chain

S&P Global Ratings has teamed up with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to make its new Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSAs) available on-chain, according to a statement on Tuesday.

SSA provides financial institutions with real-time access to ratings that measure how effectively stablecoins maintain their pegs. The partnership will bring S&P Global Ratings' stablecoin risk assessments on-chain, enabling DeFi platforms and institutional investors to use the data to enhance crypto-native markets.

"By making our SSAs available on-chain through Chainlink's proven oracle infrastructure, we're enabling market participants to access our assessments seamlessly using their existing DeFi infrastructure, enhancing transparency and informed decision-making across the DeFi landscape," said Chuck Mounts, Chief DeFi Officer at S&P Global.

The SSAs debuted on the Ethereum layer-2 network Base, with plans to expand to additional blockchains based on market interest and client demand.

"S&P Global Ratings is one of the world's most trusted providers of credit ratings, relied upon by the largest banks, asset managers, and governments. This unlocks a critical framework for institutions adopting stablecoins at scale, enabling a more secure and compliant foundation for digital markets," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink.

The launch comes amid rapid growth in the stablecoin market, which surged to $301 billion in October, up from $173 billion a year earlier. This growth followed the passage of the GENIUS Act in July, the first US law providing a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

S&P Global has also unveiled plans to broaden its S&P Dow Jones Indices crypto lineup with the launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index last week. The new index will track both cryptocurrencies and public firms tied to the digital asset sector, offering a comprehensive view of the crypto ecosystem.

The partnership also adds to Chainlink's growing list of institutional collaborations so far in 2025, including Swift and JPMorgan. Chainlink's infrastructure has powered over $25 trillion in on-chain transactions, according to the statement.

LINK is down 5% following the announcement, stretching its weekly loss to over 13%.