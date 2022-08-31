South Korean port city Busan signed an agreement with crypto exchange FTX to develop blockchain-based businesses in the coming months.
This move is in line with the city’s broader plans to become a global blockchain and financial hub. Busan City and FTX will work together to develop and promote various blockchain-focused businesses and establish the Busan Digital Asset Exchange, as per a release by the Busan Metropolitan City department on Tuesday morning.
FTX would further develop and promote blockchain-specialized education in connection with regional universities and launch projects in the Busan blockchain special free zone.
Busan had previously tapped crypto exchange Binance to build specialized blockchain products and developer the Busan Digital Asset Exchange, as reported.
Mayor Park Hyung-jun said he “will not stop” in efforts to make Busan a blockchain hub. “With this agreement, we will help establish the Busan Digital Asset Exchange and secure a new growth engine for the local economy,” he said.
The special zone has built several blockchain-based products and applications for use by the general public. These include B Pass, a blockchain-based ID service, Busan Digital Voucher, a local currency circulation-boosting service based on its digital ledger, the Citizen Safety Report, and B-Fresh, a seafood logistics service.
However, a CoinDesk visit to Busan’s blockchain center in August revealed that the city's blockchain hub team was less than five employees working out of a shared office space.
Local industry observers told CoinDesk at the time that optimistic development plans were dented following the collapse of the Korean stablecoin project Terra in May, after which the government is said to be taking a cautious approach towards the proliferation of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the country.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Wall Street believes Bitcoin price hit its bottom after key move by US Federal Reserve
Bitcoin price hit a floor after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After the asset’s price declined nearly 6% over the past week, Wall Street analysts believe Bitcoin has hit its bottom.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto recovery rallies have unfinished business
Bitcoin price shows that the recent sell-off was quickly undone as bulls came to the rescue. This development was well received by altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, which have also experienced quick recoveries.
XRP Price Prediction: This bearish continuation pattern could trigger a 70% crash
XRP price reveals a massive bearish setup that could ruin its recovery rally, especially if bulls fail to invalidate it. Therefore, investors need to exercise caution as this outlook is in line with the macro bearish structure of the crypto market.
MATIC price anticipates strong overhead rejection before crashing 30%
MATIC price is in a range tightening mode after a steep correction last week. This development will likely revert to the mean before establishing a directional bias.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.