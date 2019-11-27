- South Korea passes the bill that will help to legitimize digital assets.
- Cryptocurrency companies will have to comply with FATF requirements.
The National Policy Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea passed a bill that will categorize virtual currencies as digital assets. Local media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily reports.
According to the document, virtual currencies are classified as digital assets. Cryptocurrency-related companies will have to comply with the FATF's requirements to prevent money laundering. Apart from that, they will have to register with the financial intelligence unit of the Financial Services Commission (FSC).
Those companies that refuse to notify authorities of suspicious activity will not be certified and will not obtain an Information Security Management System (ISMS) certificate from state-owned Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA).
The businesses that fail to develop their own oversight systems in compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards will be penalized. The FSC believes that the bill will contribute to the transparency of the cryptocurrency market, as well as legitimize investment in this type of asset.
The law is expected to come into force one year after approval.
Notably, in August, the South Korean authorities expanded the powers of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), instructing it to control trading platforms directly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) breaks below $7,000, slows down on approach to $6,900
Bitcoin has broken free from its narrow range and touched the intraday low of $6,890. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $6,942, down over 3% since the beginning of the day.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO settles in a range with downside bias
NEO, the 18th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $655 million, created a recovery high at $9.61 on November 25. Since that time, the coin has been sliding, moving within the downward-looking trend.
Cardano (ADA) Haskell Cardano 1.0 makes way to the relays
Cardano network has for some time now been undergoing innovation in a bid to increase utility. According to an announcement by IOHK’s Charles Hoskinson, the development community’s efforts continue to yield the expected results.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats from $47.00, vulnerable to losses
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has retreated below $47.00 level to trade at $46.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.