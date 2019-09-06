- The sender paid an unusually high fee for the transaction.
- The transaction may be related to the upcoming Bakkt launch.
On Friday night, September 6 an unusually large transaction was recorded on the Bitcoin network in the amount of 94,504 BTC (worth over $1 billion at the current exchange rate). The sender paid an unusually high fee in the amount of $700.
A Twitter account Whale Alert reports that the transaction was performed from unknown wallets that did not belong to any exchange. One of them transferred 56% of the amount, the remaining funds came from three other addresses. An hour later, the same sender translated 124,178 BCH and 124,178 BSV.
The transaction might have been related to the upcoming start of accepting deposits on the platform for institutional investors Bakkt. Earlier, the company announced that it may start accepting deposits today.
Max Kaiser, head of the Heisenberg Capital venture capital fund, agrees with the opinion that institutional investors may be involved in such a large transaction. According to Kaiser, they are getting ready for the actions on the market.
Whoever was the sender of a massive transaction, they paid an extremely high commission - about $700. Moreover, currently, only 21 satoshis per byte are enough to include a transaction in the next block.
An unknown sender overpaid about 20 times, as the transaction might have cost them $ 35.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,750.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD key hurdles in the rearview ahead of the weekend-Bitcoin Confluence
Bitcoin bears pressed down on key support areas following the rejection around $10,800 but the buyers managed to keep the price above $10,500. Besides, Bitcoin seems to be stuck in range between $10,800 (range limit) and $10,400 (range support).
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now
For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.9 has regained some ground after Thursday’s sell-off towards $169.63. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.52, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves above $67.00, back on recovery track
Litecoin has been range-bound during early Asian hours amid slow trading activity. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.