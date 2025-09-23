- Bitcoin retraced to two-week lows following a sharp sell-off on Monday.
- Bitcoin's seven-day volatility remained stable at 1.1% despite heavy liquidations.
- Bitcoin's short-term holders have begun realizing losses after the recent decline.
Bitcoin (BTC) fell to a two-week low of $111,500 on Tuesday after significant long liquidations triggered panic selling among short-term holders.
Bitcoin remains rangebound as short-term holders realize losses
Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in two weeks on Tuesday, following a sharp sell-off over the past 48 hours and a week of subdued trading.
Spot trading activity reflected the weak momentum, with average daily trading volumes standing at $2.3 billion in the past week, down 12% from the previous week, according to K33 Research in a Tuesday report.
Despite the decline, Bitcoin's volatility remains low. Seven-day volatility stands at 1.1% after dropping to 0.616% on Thursday, marking its lowest level since August 2023. BTC's 30-day volatility also slipped to 1.33%, nearing its yearly lows, mirroring a similar pattern observed in early August.
On the futures side, Bitcoin experienced its fourth-largest long liquidation in 2025 on Monday, with the broader crypto market witnessing $1.6 billion in leveraged wipeouts. K33 Research analysts added that futures leverage remained high despite the heavy liquidations, with open interest holding at 305,000 BTC, down just 2,600 BTC during the sell-off.
Liquidation events often signal market imbalances, with large wipeouts indicating the direction of momentum. The analysts noted that while some long liquidations can mark local bottoms, they more often result in weaker performance afterward.
Following Bitcoin's decline, the short-term holder Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) dropped sharply below 1, indicating that recent buyers are now selling at a loss, according to data from CryptoQuant. Investors moved 30,000 BTC, worth $3.39 billion at $113,000 per BTC, to exchanges at a loss.
They also highlighted that large holders have also begun experiencing pressure, as new whale addresses realized losses of $184.6 million, while older whales shed $26.3 million during the pullback.
Despite recent market weaknesses, institutional demand for Bitcoin has remained strong. Strategy and Metaplanet have continued to increase their exposure, while spot ETF inflows last week showed that dip-buying remains strong, according to QCP analysts in a note to investors on Tuesday.
Likewise, the Altcoin Season Index has fallen from above 80 to 65, as Bitcoin's dominance rose to 57% and Ethereum's share slipped to 12%, indicating a rotation back into the top crypto.
"BTC has held within the $110k–$120k range this quarter, with vols suppressed as altcoins took the spotlight. Following yesterday's shakeout and with October around the corner, focus is likely to return to BTC," wrote QCP analysts.
Bitcoin trades around $111,600, down 0.7% at the time of publication on Tuesday.
Dogecoin struggles as whales sell amid low network activity
Dogecoin struggles to maintain support around $0.2400 on Tuesday, as risk-off sentiment holds steady in the broader cryptocurrency market. If market sentiment remains negative this week, the meme coin, which has declined 21% from last week's peak of $0.3072, could extend its down leg.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP show signs of bottoming out
Bitcoin rises above the $113,000 level on Tuesday, offering some relief to investors after a sharp decline to an intraday low of $111,478. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple are showing tentative signs of short-term recovery in the wake of the sharp losses incurred on Monday.
Bitcoin steadies as ETF outflows, long liquidations signal bearish outlook
Bitcoin price steadies around $113,00 at the time of writing on Tuesday after falling 2.24% the previous day. The recent price correction has triggered a massive liquidation in the cryptocurrency market, the highest single-day liquidation so far this year.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: BONK, WIF, TOSHI at crossroads as crypto market melts down
Meme coins such as Bonk (BONK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Toshi (TOSHI) stand at crucial trend-deciding crossroads on Tuesday as the broader cryptocurrency market suffers liquidations of over $1.50 billion in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
