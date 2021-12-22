Former US President Donald Trump supports wife Melania's NFT launch on Solana

- Former US President Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for the launch of Melania Trump’s NFT platform on Solana.
- The Solana network has noted explosive growth in 2021 in the DeFi and NFT ecosystem.
- Analysts expect Solana price to make steady gains, predict a rally to new all-time high.
Former US First Lady Melania Trump has announced the launch of her NFT platform on the Solana blockchain. The Solana ecosystem has witnessed massive growth over the past year, and analysts remain bullish on the altcoin’s price.
Solana prepares for a breakout, analysts expect SOL to hit new all-time high
Melania’s entrance into the NFT space is more notable since her husband, the former president, is a critic of cryptocurrencies. Despite his outlook on crypto, Trump appreciated his wife’s NFT application in the Solana ecosystem.
Melania Trump joins a long list of influencers and celebrities launching their NFT platforms or art in the Solana ecosystem. Michael Jordan, a former professional basketball player, recently launched his NFT app on Solana. The Solana network has witnessed a spike in popularity over the past few days, driving the altcoin’s price higher.
Analysts have predicted that Solana is prepared to hit a new all-time high. @SmartContracter, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, has predicted a rally in Solana price.
the $SOL rage pump is near imo, peeps forgetting how hard this fucker can run https://t.co/89osBa71eP— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) December 22, 2021
@Trader_XO has predicted that Solana price could rally if it flips resistance at $190 on the daily chart.
$SOL....— Trader XO (@Trader_XO) December 21, 2021
Underside retest of previous range confluent with 12/21 daily resistance..
If you want to see higher prices needs to flip both. pic.twitter.com/JcZFwtFiPe
FXStreet analysts are bullish on Solana price and predict a retest of $330.
