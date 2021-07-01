Solana price upside looks tempting, but SOL weekly chart screams bull trap

- Solana price had a solid recovery after the sell-off in major cryptocurrencies.
- Although SOL broke a crucial bearish trend line, the upside looks very limited.
- A drop lower could show $22.66 as the downside target at the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
Solana price has had a good recovery toward $36, but support is getting weaker as forces from above are putting a significant cap on any further upside potential.
Solana price has too much resistance at $37
Market participants have left the sell-off that went through the cryptocurrency space behind us. Most of the major cryptocurrencies recovered some of their losses, and altcoins enjoyed a tailwind to recover as well. However, that tailwind seems to be fading now.
A look at Solana price shows that the technicals do not paint a pretty picture for buyers who came too late to the party.
Solana price was partially able to take out multiple weeks of a descending trendline as seen on its weekly chart below. But Today, SOL does not seem to be staying above that trendline suggesting that a weekly close above it is not possible anymore for this week.
SOL hit the ceiling at $37, where sellers were waiting to take over from the buyers. Around that area, we have the 55-week Simple Moving Average (SMA), the previous monthly pivot, and a 50% Fibonacci level acting as resistance. This means Solana price has three solid reasons for a place where sellers would come in to short.
On the downside, Solana price does not have much in the way until the first real support at $22.66, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
SOL/USD weekly chart
Solana price is currently limited to the upside and seems more congenial to a break lower toward $22.66. Just below this barrier of support, SOL has the monthly first support at $21 together with the 200-week SMA, which may represent a crucial place for buyers to come in.
If Solana price succeeds in closing this week above the trend line, expect more upside when SOL takes out the monthly pivot and the 55-week SMA. The following price target would be $43 toward the upside at the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
