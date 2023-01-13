- Solana price has been steadily rising over the last 12 days.
- SOL could stretch to $22.77 if Solana bulls maintain their current heading.
- If Solana price falls prey to market fears and falls below $11.17, the bullish thesis would be invalidated.
Solana price has managed to stand out among the big-cap cryptocurrency by establishing sustained upward momentum. If the Ethereum-killer continues this path, it could initiate a recovery from the setback it faced following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
Solana price set to reach higher
Solana price has gained by more than 70% year-to-date as the value of the cryptocurrency rose from $8.80 to $16.74 at the time of writing. The buying spree, combined with the positive sentiment noted in the last couple of days, has helped the altcoin climb higher, and it is on the path to continuing this pattern.
The Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator is maintaining its uptrend indication on both the 4-hour timeframe as well as the daily timeframe. The presence of the blue dots below the candlestick verifies the same.
This is further supported by the Average Directional Index (ADX), which is better known to indicate the strength of the active trend. As the red line of the indicator is above the 25.0 threshold, the uptrend has the strength necessary to push the price higher.
If these conditions sustain, Solana price could easily breach the resistance at $17.89 and tag the critical resistance at $19.30. Flipping this level into a support floor would provide SOL the boost it needs to tag $22.77 and mark a 37% rise to a two-month high.
SOL/USD 4-hour chart
Nevertheless, traders might need to remain cautious in the event that the market needs to cool down from the consistent bullishness. If the immediate support at $15.90 is lost, Solana price could trickle to tag $14.80 or $12.80.
However, the altcoin would be in trouble if it fails to remain above $11.70. A daily candlestick close below this critical support level would invalidate the bullish thesis, resulting in a possible fall to $10.24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
