- Solana price breaks out of the descending channel pattern, signaling a bullish move.
- Sideline buyers can accumulate SOL at the trendline retest level of around $132.34.
- A daily candlestick close below $122.00 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana's price has broken out from the descending channel pattern on Tuesday and currently trades 3.5% above the breakout point. Investors on the sidelines seeking entry points can consider buying near the trendline retest level around $132.34 before the bulls follow through on SOL price in the upcoming days.
Solana price breaks above the descending channel
Solana price surged above the descending channel pattern on Tuesday and is now 3.5% higher from the breakout point on Thursday, reaching $137.31.This descending channel pattern is drawn from joining multiple swing lows and highs from June 6 to June 25.
If this upper band of the descending trendline around $132.34 holds as throwback support, SOL could rally 10% to retest its June 17 daily high of $151.79.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising from an oversold condition and looking to break above the mean value of 50. However, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator is still below the mean zero level. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective neutrality levels. This development would provide additional momentum to the ongoing recovery rally.
If the bulls are aggressive, and the overall crypto market outlook is positive, SOL could close above $151.79 and even extend an additional 14% rally to retest its weekly resistance level at $172.93.
SOL/USDT daily chart
However, if Solana’s price makes a daily candlestick close below $122.00, the bullish thesis would be invalidated by creating a lower low on the daily chart. This development could see SOL's price decline by 5% to retest the weekly support level at $115.83.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
