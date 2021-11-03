Altcoin season is here as Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana break all-time highs

- Ethereum and Ethereum-killer projects Polkadot and Solana have hit their all-time high within the past 24 hours.
- Market capitalization dominance war between Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the altcoin season.
- Total crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin is climbing steadily, signaling the onset of altcoin season.
Ethereum and projects considered Ethereum-killers are posting double-digit gains in the current bull run. The overall market capitalization of crypto has crossed $2.89 Trillion.
Ethereum, Solana and Polkadot enter price discovery as altcoin season arrives
Dog-themed-coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have posted double-digit gains competing amongst themselves for dominance in market capitalization. Memecoins kicked off the altcoin season. Ethereum-killer projects Polkadot and Solana prices are rallying in response to new updates in the networks.
Institutional capital inflow in Ethereum, Polkadot and Solana crossed $37.5 million last week. With rising inflows, the demand for ETH, DOT and SOL has increased consistently. Holders are awaiting the launch of Polkadot’s Parachains and Ethereum’s “Merge.” The two key events would likely push the prices of the altcoins higher.
Guy, YouTuber at Coin Bureau, commented on the altcoins’ price rally in a recent tweet:
In the past 24 hours, $ETH, $DOT & $SOL all broke through their all time highs (I hold all three).— Coin Bureau (guy.eth) (@coinbureau) November 3, 2021
Not quite alt season yet - but I will take it
What do you guys hold?
Solana has posted over 15,000% gains in the past year, flipping XRP, Shiba Inu coin, Polkadot and Cardano in market capitalization.
Ethereum Triple Halving author Nikhil Shamapant has predicted that a market-cap-weighted portfolio of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Luna (LUNA), Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) would outperform a broader equal-weight rebalanced portfolio of layer-1 projects.
Fat protocols, so value accrues to L1s...but not all L1s.— squishchaos.eth (@SquishChaos) November 3, 2021
I expect a market cap weighted portfolio of $ETH, $SOL, $LUNA, $DOT, $ATOM to far outperform a broader equal-weight rebalanced L1 index on a 10 year time horizon.
Mainly relevant for large, long term minded allocators.
Interestingly, the total crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin has climbed higher consistently.
Total crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin.
Historically altcoin season lasts for several weeks, with most cryptocurrencies in the top 30 hitting new all-time high and entering price discovery. A local top in BTC is considered a sign of an upcoming alt season. Bitcoin briefly entered price discovery before the onset of the alt season.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Ethereum price trend and noted that ETH had entered price discovery mode. ETH is heading towards a $5,500 target in the altcoin season.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Analysts expect Bitcoin price to hit new all-time high ahead of Taproot upgrade
Taproot activation, an upgrade that promises to expand Bitcoin’s smart contract flexibility and enhance privacy on the BTC network, was confirmed in June 2021 after 90% support from qualified blocks mined over two weeks. The upgrade is set to go live on November 16.
XRP bulls plan comeback with arrival of wXRP in DeFi
Alongside positive developments in the SEC vs. Ripple case, the XRP network has bullish updates in its ecosystem. Wrapped recently announced support for XRP (wXRP) on the Ethereum blockchain, starting December 2021.
Charles Hoskinson anticipates massive influx of users as Cardano price eyes 10% breakout
Cardano price looks ready for another drop as it consolidates between two converging trend lines. Interestingly, this pattern is a repetition of the one that formed before the massive drop on October 27. Going forward, investors can expect ADA to pull back.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE on the cusp of 25% liquidity run
Dogecoin price has been on a slow uptrend for the past month with some volatile moves. However, DOGE seems primed for a quick run-up into the liquidity pool before establishing a firm directional bias.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.