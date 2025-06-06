- Solana prolongs the triangle pattern breakdown rally, nearing the $140 support zone.
- The derivative data signals a loss of bullish interest as traders anticipate further decline.
- The technical outlook suggests an extended correction as bearish momentum increases.
Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Friday as it avoids a drop to the $140 support zone. However, the Solana price trend is approaching its second consecutive bearish week close, following a near 6% drop on Thursday. With the bearish trend, derivatives market sentiment aligns with the technical outlook, anticipating a steeper correction ahead.
Bullish activity declines in Solana derivatives
According to Coinglass, the Solana Open Interest (OI) has dipped by 4.61% in the last 24 hours to $6.46 billion. A perpetual contract’s OI relates to the number of open positions in either futures or options, and its decline translates to a decrease in traders' interest in participating in such agreements.
The declining interest of traders in Solana contracts aligns with the increased volatility, leading to the wipeout of bullish positions. Over the last 24 hours, the long liquidation has reached $46.96 million, while the short liquidations have stalled at $3.50 million.
Furthermore, increased long liquidations result in decreased bullish activity, leading to higher short positions in the market. The ratio of long vs short positions is at 0.9429, signaling a greater number of bearish positions dominating the derivatives field.
Additionally, the OI-weighted funding rate has flipped negative to -0.0083%, signaling payments made from bears to bulls to keep the perpetual swap and spot prices aligned.
Solana Derivatives Data. Source: Coinglass
Solana nears crucial support as selling pressure grows
Solana has dropped over 20% from its 30-day high of $187.71 set on May 23, as it failed to close above the high supply zone near $180. In addition, the multi-month resistance trendline prolongs the declining trend, with peaks on January 18, May 14, May 23, and May 27.
Notably, the bearish reversal on May 28, resulting in a 2.55% drop, closed below a short-term support trendline that converged with the overhead trendline, completing a triangle pattern. This marked a fallout from a triangle pattern that prolongs Solana’s downfall.
The recent over 5% crash on Thursday flips the trend direction to bearish as Solana closes below the Supertrend Indicator baseline. The flip triggers a sell signal and initiates a bearish trendline at $171, close to the previously mentioned resistance trendline.
Nearing the $140 support zone, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 37 shows an increased possibility of another breakdown in Solana. Compared to the previous dip towards the $140 zone on May 4, the RSI has declined significantly in value, suggesting a substantial increase in bearish momentum.
In addition, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator dips below the centre line with a surge in red histogram bars in the negative territory, signaling a bearish trend in motion.
A potential drop in Solana under $140 could fuel the correction phase towards the $105 level, the year-to-date lowest closing price.
SOL/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the contrary, if Solana extends the intraday recovery, it could face immediate resistance at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $162.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
