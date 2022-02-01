The crypto exchange listed the tokens of two major projects building on the Solana network for the first time.
Solana’s SOL token jumped 17% in the past 24 hours to regain the $100 and above level after Coinbase listed two other tokens of the Solana ecosystem.
The crypto exchange said on Monday it would list ORCA and FIDA, tokens of Solana-based decentralized exchanges Orca and Bonfida respectively, as reported.
The move marked the first time non-Ethereum assets were listed on Coinbase. It previously listed only tokens built atop the Ethereum blockchain or the native tokens of blockchains, such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana.
SOL prices surged to over $106 during Asian morning hours on Tuesday from $90 on Monday morning. SOL traded at over $175 at the start of January, but fell to $82 last week amid a broader market decline.
Prices bounced from the $88-$90 support level, which acted as a major area for buyers last week. SOL previously failed to break the $100 resistance level in January.
Relative strength index (RSI) readings, however, reached overbought levels of over 70, indicating a brief correction could soon occur. RSI is a price-chart indicator that determines the magnitude of price changes over a time period.
Another catalyst supporting the price move was an investment announcement by Phantom, Solana’s most used and well-known blockchain wallet. On Monday, Phantom closed a $109 million funding round led by crypto investment firm Paradigm and launched its iOS application, indicating growth ahead for the broader Solana ecosystem.
Meanwhile, ORCA continued its run from Monday. In the past 24 hours, prices of ORCA jumped 36% to over $4 in Asian trading hours, despite a brief sell-off from the $3.50 level on Monday. FIDA investors didn't see gains, however, as prices were up just 0.7% in the past 24 hours, according to data from analytics tool CoinGecko.
FIDA traded at the $2 level before their Coinbase listing and rose to over $2.77 during Asian trading hours before falling more than 50 cents at the time of writing.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price counts on the Nasdaq for an uplift
Polkadot (DOT) price returns to higher levels after its short-lived breach below $16.95. Bulls were very quick to push back, and since then, DOT has been making new intraday highs in consecutive moves.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA set for 20% gains
Cardano (ADA) price action grinded lower and tested – towards possibly making a break below – the orange support line at $1.00. Bulls, however, did a fantastic job of supporting the level, and US equities have started to fall in line, also making more gains.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to jump to $0.16
Dogecoin price has bounced off the $0.128 support level and set up a base around $0.14. A potential surge in buying pressure is likely to trigger a 15% rally for DOGE. A daily candlestick close below $0.128 will create a lower low, invalidating the bearish thesis.
Cryptos now legal in India ahead of digital rupee launch
India announced plans to launch a digital currency by 2023 as the country moves closer to recognizing cryptocurrencies as legal tender. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a 1% tax deduction at source on payments related to the purchase of virtual assets.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.