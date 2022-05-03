Prolific and active cryptocurrency traders have been unloading Yuga Labs’ ApeCoin and filling up on Aave’s aSTETH, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen.
Over the last 24 hours, $1.28 million worth of APE has flowed out of wallets that Nansen has categorized as belonging to “smart money,” more than any other token tracked by the firm.
Nansen considers a wallet to be “smart money” if it meets at least one of several tests, including:
-
It is known to belong to an investment fund
-
It has made at least $100,00 by providing liquidity to the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, SushiSwap and Uniswap, excluding so-called impermanent loss
-
It has made multiple profitable trades on a decentralized exchange (DEX) in a single transaction, through mechanisms such as “flash loans”
Typically, outflows are a harbinger of a decrease in asset prices. APE prices dropped as much as 16.8% over the past 24 hours following the public debut of the “Otherside” metaverse project, Yuga Labs’ biggest non-fungible token (NFT) product launch.
Smart Money token outflows in past 24 hours (Nansen) (Sage D. Young)
Best known for creating the Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, Yuga Labs launched ApeCoin, an ERC-20 governance and utility token used for the ApeCoin decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). People who wanted to participate in the “Otherside” metaverse project would have to purchase an NFT with APE if they didn’t have a Bored Ape or Mutant. Each “Otherdeed” NFT, representing a title to virtual land in the “Otherside” metaverse, was on sale at a flat price of 305 APE.
Not surprisingly, among NFTs, the most actively traded collection in the last 24 hours has been Otherdeed for Otherside.
NFTs with the most activity in the past 24 hours (Nansen) (Sage D. Young)
With just under 100,000 ETH in volume and generating roughly $285 million for Yuga Labs, Otherdeed for Otherside congested the Ethereum blockchain, costing traders more than $176 million in fees alone.
Yuga Labs tweeted, “This has been the largest NFT mint in history by several multiples, and yet the gas used during the mint shows that demand far exceeded anyone’s wildest expectations.”
In light of creating some of the highest gas fees in Ethereum’s history, Yuga Labs publicly apologized on Twitter for “turning off the lights on Ethereum for a while.”
Over the same 24-hour period, roughly $0.8 million worth of aSTETH has flowed into smart money wallets, the biggest inflow among tokens tracked by Nansen. Inflows are considered a bullish signal, but the value of aSTETH maintains the same price level as ether.
Smart Money token inflows in past 24 hours (Nansen) (Sage D. Young)
aSTETH is Aave’s yield-bearing token for stETH, or staked ether, in Lido, the leading liquid staking solution. Even though Curve has the largest pool of stETH, with $4.7 billion in total value locked, Aave is another main destination for stETH, with $3.01 billion total stETH supplied. Smart Money inflows of aSTETH reinforce the popular narrative that staked ETH could be an ideal investment pathway for major institutional investors.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why you should not panic sell Zilliqa at current price levels
Zilliqa price crashed roughly 69% from its all-time high at $0.230 on April 1. ZIL might rally 37%, providing a better opportunity to short at the retest of the $0.097 to $0.121 breaker. If the altcoin produces a daily candlestick close above $0.121, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Bitcoin price could be undergoing Smart Money repositioning
Bitcoin price presents a hopeful scenario of a Wyckoff Accumulation phase. Traders should expect low momentum trading before the next directional trend is established. BTC price volume is dropping. Invalidation of the bullish scenario is a breach below $37,650.
Solana price to experience severe sell-offs as the bears aim for $63
Solana price is enduring one of the strongest downward slides in the crypto market. Despite the community's vocal optimism on social media, the digital asset could still experience more severe sell-offs if market conditions persist.
XRP price proposes lower targets amidst SEC delays and inflation pressures
XRP price looks concerningly bearish. SEC delays and global inflation seem to have bulls showing up in low proportion compared to the bears. XRP price is seeing an uptick in sellers' volume. Invalidation of the bearish case is a breach above $0.72.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.