- Skybridge Capital plans to tokenize its hedge funds, valued at $300 million, on the Avalanche blockchain.
- The AVAX Open Interest grows as bullish bets increase.
- AVAX holds above the 100-day EMA following two consecutive days of losses.
Avalanche (AVAX) recovers by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday following a bearish start to the week. The recovery is backed by Skybridge Capital, which tokenizes $300 million of its hedge funds on the Avalanche blockchain. Furthermore, an increase in bullish bets in the derivatives market reflects a fresh wave of optimism among AVAX investors.
Skybridge Capital shifts two hedge funds on-chain
Anthony Scaramucci’s Skyrbridge Capital has announced a partnership with Tokeny and its parent company, Apex Group, to migrate its two flagship funds onto the Avalanche blockchain.
"Tokenizing our funds on Avalanche, supported by the technology and operational infrastructure of Tokeny and Apex Group, represents a significant step forward in modernizing the alternative investment landscape," said Anthony Scaramucci, Founder & CEO of SkyBridge Capital.
The Digital Macro Master Fund Ltd. and Legion Strategies Ltd. of Skybridge will leverage the ERC-3643 standard for the on-chain shift. This marks a key milestone for the Avalanche blockchain in expanding its portfolio of tokenized real-world assets.
Bullish bets and Open Interest increase for AVAX
CoinGlass data shows that the AVAX Open Interest (OI) has increased by over 0.50% in the last 24 hours, reaching $740.78 million. Typically, an increase in OI translates to increased capital inflows as investors gain confidence.
AVAX derivatives. Source: Coinglass
Adding credence to increased confidence, the bullish bets over the last 24 hours have increased in AVAX derivatives. The long-to-short ratio is at 1.004, up from 0.9312, as long positions surged to 50.1% from 48.22% on Tuesday. Despite the surge, the active long and short positions are almost equal in number, maintaining a neutral stance.
AVAX long/short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Avalanche at dreadlocks with EMAs
Avalanche failed to surpass the overhead supply zone at $25.50 on Sunday, aligning with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which is drawn from $53.98 on December 8 to $16.04 on April 6. This resulted in two days of losses, accounting for nearly 11%.
At the time of writing, Avalanche trades at $22.77 on Wednesday as it bounces off the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $22.26. The recovery challenges the 50-day EMA at $22.71, with bulls targeting the 200-day EMA at $23.39. The close moving average lines act as short-term support and resistance as the price action grows volatile.
The momentum indicators hold a pessimistic view of the situation. On the daily chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossed below its signal line on Tuesday, triggering a sell signal as bearish momentum resurfaces.
Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 47 on the same chart, with an almost parallel movement to the halfway line, indicating momentum at a deuce.
AVAX/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a daily close below the 100-day EMA at $22.26 could extend the decline to the August 3 pivot point of $20.57.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH and XRP key supports break as correction deepens
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all closed below key support zones as the correction deepens this week. BTC has fallen under its ascending trendline, and ETH slipped below the critical level with eyes on levels below $4,000. XRP closed under its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.93.
XRP Price Forecast: Large holders offload 460 million tokens as Powell's speech approaches
XRP fell 6% on Tuesday as large-scale holders began depleting their holdings amid heightened profit levels. The move comes ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
Crypto Gainers Today: OKB, Mantle, and MemeCore drive gains amid market volatility
OKB (OKB), Mantle (MNT), and MemeCore (M) lead the gains as the cryptocurrency market remains volatile with Bitcoin (BTC) and other top altcoins under pressure. The recovery run in OKB and Mantle aims to reach a record high, while MemeCore’s sudden trend reversal keeps the movement volatile.
Republican Senators anticipate Democratic backing for crypto market structure bill
Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott stated at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday that he expects up to 18 Democrats to show support for the passage of the market structure CLARITY bill amid opposition from fellow committee member Elizabeth Warren.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.