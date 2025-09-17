- Sky extends gains for a second straight day, bouncing from the 200-day EMA.
- Quarterly revenues have reached a record high so far in Q3.
- The upgrade from MKR also supports demand for SKY, as holders will face a penalty if they don't convert their tokens before September 22.
Sky (SKY), previously known as Maker DAO (MKR), edges higher by over 5% at press time on Wednesday, extending the rebound from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with bulls eyeing further gains. The demand surge is underpinned by the deadline for the MKR upgrade to SKY on Thursday, as well as the quarterly revenues reaching a record high of over $100 million so far in Q3.
Record high quarterly revenues, token upgrade deadline sparks demand for SKY
Token Terminal, an on-chain analytics platform, shared that the quarterly revenues of Sky protocol have surpassed the $100 million milestone so far in Q3. This will mark the strongest quarter based on revenue, driven by top performers such as Spark.Fi and Grove.Finance. If the Sky protocol holds steady growth, it is projected to make almost $470 million in revenue over the next 12 months.
Adding to the demand surge, the deadline to convert the previously held MKR to SKY at no extra cost is on Thursday. However, a community voting on Thursday could impose penalty fees of roughly 1%, which would reduce the amount of SKY received for each converted MKR, taking effect on Monday. The delayed upgrade penalty would continue to increase by 1% every three months until it reaches 100% by 2050.
Currently, 78.13% of MKR tokens have been upgraded to SKY, representing a 7.67% increase over the last 24 hours.
MKR to SKY upgrade. Source: Sky ecosystem
SKY recovery run gains bullish momentum
Sky adds over 5% gains so far on Wednesday, building on the 1.64% rise from Tuesday. The short-term recovery from the 200-day EMA challenges the R1 pivot level at $0.08213, which is acting as the immediate resistance.
A decisive close above this level could flash the R2 pivot level at $0.10002 as the next potential target on the bullish radar.
SKY’s bounce back from the 200-day EMA marks a positive shift in momentum indicators on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59 rises from the halfway line, suggesting an increase in buying pressure with more space to grow before reaching overbought conditions. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line enter the positive territory above the zero line, which indicates a recovery in bullish momentum.
SKY/USDT daily price chart.
On the other hand, if SKY fails to hold above the 200-day EMA at $0.07191, it could test a long-coming support trendline, formed by connecting the lows of February 10 and April 7, below $0.06500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Toshi memecoin soars over 40% after Upbit listing sparks buying frenzy
Toshi (TOSHI) memecoin price surged more than 40%, trading above $0.000855 at the time of writing on Wednesday. This rally follows the confirmation of Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, for the TOSHI listing.
Ethena Price Forecast: ENA teases bullish reversal amid OKX listing
Ethena (ENA) price trades below the $0.7000 level at press time on Wednesday, extending the downfall for the fifth consecutive day. Still, the derivative and technical outlook present a bullish reversal possibility.
Bitcoin could rally alongside S&P 500 if Fed cut rates
Bitcoin (BTC) could be poised for a price surge following its positive correlation with the S&P 500, as market participants anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Fed rate decision could spark volatility in BTC, ETH, and XRP
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) could face heightened volatility this week as markets brace for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision announcement on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.