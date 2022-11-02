Major Asian financial institution DBS Bank has applied DeFi technology for a project backed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
DBS Bank, a major financial services group in Asia, is applying decentralized finance (DeFi) for a project backed by Singapore’s central bank.
DBS has started a trading test of foreign exchange (FX) and government securities using permissioned, or private, DeFi liquidity pools, the firm announced on Nov. 2.
The development is part of Project Guardian, a collaborative cross-industry effort pioneered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Conducted on a public blockchain, the trade included the purchase and sale of tokenized Singapore government securities (SGS), the Singapore dollar (SGD), Japanese government bonds and the Japanese yen (JPY).
The project has shown that trading on a private DeFi protocol enables simultaneous operations of instant trading, settlement, clearing and custody. The initiative could potentially transform the existing trading processes by providing better liquidity across multiple financial assets and markets, DBS said.
According to DBS’ head of strategy Han Kwee Juan, the latest Project Guardian developments lay the foundations for building global institutional liquidity pools enabling faster trading, greater transparency, lower settlement risks and other benefits. Han noted that smart contracts show a lot of promise for trading execution and verification, stating:
Smart contracts will reshape how execution can be achieved in a highly trusted manner, especially if it takes place in a permissioned market where all anonymous wallets are verified by trust anchors such as Know Your Customer processes.”
Han also pointed out that a highly liquid market attracts more investors and adds efficiency by bypassing intermediaries. “Currently, FX and government securities are primarily transacted in the over-the-counter markets involving multiple intermediaries resulting in friction in the settlement process,” he added.
DBS Bank made a massive move into the crypto industry in recent years, launching an institutional cryptocurrency exchange in December 2020. The company has also been working to expand its crypto trading platform to retail investors.
The latest milestone in Project Guardian is yet another example of the growing trend involving a combination of DeFi technology with centralized finance tools. According to Swiss central bank official Thomas Moser, DeFi can work well with central bank digital currencies, complementing each other in terms of stability and liquidity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price prediction: Will the launch of Visa partnered FIFA NFT collection trigger an uptrend?
Crypto.com price has not reacted the same way as other cryptocurrencies have in the last few days. Stuck in consolidation, CRO is nowhere close to breaking through the almost three-month-long resistance.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: Bears aiming to wipe out retail traders
Terra's Luna Classic price is declining in free-fall fashion. A sweep-the-lows event is likely underway. Terra's Luna Classic price is showing concerning signals during the first trading day of November. After a 15% Sunday rally, LUNC abruptly fell under the 21-day SMA.
MATIC price prediction: Will Polygon's expansion to 288 million Indians prevent a downturn?
MATIC price painted some gains over the last three weeks; however, the asset is again flashing bearish signals on the chart. The broader market is not very supportive either.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls target $0.66 as Coinbase vows to support Ripple
Ripple price has been trading in a converging range for 40 days. The progressive lower highs and higher lows suggest a triangle trade setup could present itself. Invalidation of the bullish scenario is a breach below $0.42.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.