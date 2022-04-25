- Dogecoin price drives south and tags the $0.109 to $0.124 demand zone, suggesting a bounce is likely.
- If DOGE produces a decisive move above the upper trend line at $0.139, a 68% upswing to $0.235 could follow.
- A weekly candlestick close below $0.078 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Dogecoin price is tracing a massively popular and bullish pattern on the weekly time frame. A breakout from this setup could trigger bullish volatility for the meme coin, which has been virtually absent since its all-time high in May 2021.
Dogecoin price to catapult soon
Dogecoin price nosedived nearly 85% from its all-time high at $0.740 and set a bottom at $0.109 in roughly less than a year. This slump comes as the entire crypto market has suffered a slow downtrend. Unlike many altcoins, however, DOGE has not managed to recover its losses.
The slow downtrend for DOGE has produced three distinctive lower highs and lower lows, which when connected using trend lines describes a falling wedge pattern.
This technical formation forecasts a 68% upswing to $0.235, obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at roughly $0.139. Although Dogecoin price has come close to breaking out, it has so far failed – instead, crashing lower and tagging the $0.109 to $0.124 weekly demand zone.
Investors can take a leap of faith and accumulate DOGE as it retests the aforementioned demand zone. The resulting bounces could be the key to triggering a massive rally for Dogecoin price.
DOGE/USDT 1-week chart
Regardless of the optimism around the underperforming dog-themed crypto, if Bitcoin heads south, so will most other altcoins, including DOGE. If Dogecoin price produces a weekly candlestick close below $0.078, the bullish thesis will face invalidation and such a close could potentially catalyze a crash to $0.048.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos hang by a thread as bulls disappear
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death.
Can Cardano price bounce off its safety net to $1
Cardano price woes seem to be increasing since its all-time high in September 2021. The ADA bears have also pushed ADA below the buy zone, suggesting that the bears are in control. However
Is this a buy-the-dip pullback before Shiba Inu price rallies 115%
Shiba Inu price accumulation or consolidation increases in intensity as it remains in a range for roughly two months. While the price action is boring, the recent downswing has pushed SHIB into a vital demand zone that is likely to trigger another run-up.
XRP price sees red alerts flashing for Ripple with a 35% drop forecast
Ripple (XRP) price is an outlier against most other major cryptocurrencies as the pair is not in the possibility to gain on dollar weakness and favorable tailwinds underpinning price action in cryptocurrencies overall.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.