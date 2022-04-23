- Dogecoin price is set to recover from the slippage the week before.
- DOGE price action undergoes consolidation with higher lows and lower highs.
- As both buyers and sellers get pushed towards each other, DOGE looks set to pop higher.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is set to execute a bullish breakout as this week, both buyers and sellers got squeezed toward each other. Going into next week, more and more tail risks are being defused or are diminishing. This opens a new area that can be filled with tailwinds that will lift sentiment in cryptocurrencies overall and could bring DOGE price towards $0.18, returning 38% of gains.
DOGE price set to pop after consolidation
Dogecoin price dropped to the backfoot last week, but the bounce off the 55-day Simple Moving Average around $0.1323 proved not enough to slingshot bulls up towards $0.16. Instead, this week’s price action resulted in consolidation with lower highs and higher lows as buyers and sellers are shoved toward each other. Expect a breakout either way, but seeing the current diminishing tailwinds, expect that breakout to be on the upside with $0.18 on the docket as the target.
DOGE price will thus enjoy some tailwinds that will be added to the current trade equilibrium, with Russia now only focussing on acquiring a partial piece of the east in Ukraine, no fundamental new elements are added that further escalate the situation, and in the polls Macron is gaining further on Le Pen, guiding the E.U. into a week of stability and no significant shift in power. These elements are enough to push DOGE price up to $0.18 against the 200-day SMA. If these tailwinds weigh out enough to break above the 200-day SMA remains to be seen, as the dollar index is trading above 100 and thus is slowing down the rally a bit.
DOGE/USD weekly chart
Although tail risks are diminishing, earning season is still ongoing and has only started this week. Risk to the downside can come from more earnings misses or alerts from CEOs on rising price costs that need to be passed on to customers, adding to more inflation. That could trigger broad risk-off in markets with a nosedive move in Dogecoin towards $0.1255 and possibly even back to $0.1004, printing new lows for the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
